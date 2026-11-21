Wordle players looking for help with Saturday's puzzle can find hints, tips and the answer to game No. 1,981 below.

The New York Times' daily word game asks players to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, tiles change color to show how close you are:

Green: the letter is in the word and in the right spot. Yellow: the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray: the letter is not in the word.

Saturday's puzzle may trip up some players because it includes a repeated letter and only one vowel.

Hints for today's Wordle

If you want to keep your streak alive without seeing the answer, try these hints first:

Hint 1: The word is a noun often used in medicine. Hint 2: It contains only one vowel. Hint 3: One letter appears twice. Hint 4: It starts with the letter S. Hint 5: It ends with the letter T. Hint 6: You might hear the word when a doctor talks about treating a narrowed artery.

Spoiler warning

The answer to Wordle No. 1,981 is below. Stop reading now if you want to solve it on your own.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026's Wordle is STENT.

A stent is a small tube inserted into a blood vessel or other passage in the body to hold it open. Doctors commonly use stents to treat blocked or narrowed arteries, especially in the heart.

Why it was tricky

STENT has two features that often make Wordle puzzles harder:

A repeated letter: the letter T appears twice. Many players avoid guessing words with repeated letters, so it can take extra tries to consider them. Only one vowel: with just an E, players who start with vowel-heavy words such as ADIEU or AROSE may find only one yellow or green tile and few clues about the vowels.

Players who found S, T, E and N early may still have needed to consider several possibilities, such as SPENT, SCENT and STENT.

Tips for solving Wordle

Here are some tips to help with future puzzles:

1. Start strong. Choose a first guess with common letters, such as CRANE, SLATE or TRACE. 2. Don't forget repeated letters. If you're stuck, consider whether a letter you've already found could appear twice. 3. Watch for word families. Words like SPENT, SCENT and STENT differ by only one letter. If you face several options, choose a guess that tests as many of the different letters as possible. 4. Use the yellow tiles. A yellow letter is in the word, just not in that spot, which narrows down where it can go. 5. Think about common endings. Many English words end in letter combinations such as "-NT," "-ER," "-ED" or "-SE." 6. Try hard mode for a challenge. In hard mode, any revealed hints must be used in later guesses.

Yesterday's Wordle answer

The answer to Friday, Nov. 20's Wordle No. 1,980 was AROSE, a popular starting word that some players may have solved on their first guess.

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and became a viral hit in late 2021 and early 2022. The New York Times bought the game in early 2022. It is now part of the paper's lineup of puzzle games, which also includes Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and The Mini crossword.

A new Wordle puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.

Check back Sunday for hints and the answer to Wordle No. 1,982.