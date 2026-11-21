The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, game No. 993, invites players to think like an editor reviewing a writer's draft.

In Strands, players search a grid of letters for theme words connected to a daily clue. Words can be formed by linking letters in any direction, including diagonally.

A special word called the spangram describes the puzzle's theme and stretches from one side of the board to the other. Every letter on the board is used exactly once.

Players who find three non-theme words of four letters or more earn a hint, which highlights the letters of a theme word.

Today's Strands theme

The official theme clue for Saturday's puzzle is: "Fix this, please."

Hints for today's Strands

If you want help without seeing the answers, try these clues:

Hint 1: Think about the comments a reviewer might leave on a written draft. Hint 2: There are six theme words plus the spangram. Hint 3: The theme words have five, five, six, six, seven and eight letters. Hint 4: The spangram has 11 letters and starts and ends with the letter E. Hint 5: The spangram is two words describing a comment left by a newspaper or magazine staff member. Hint 6: One of the theme words is AWKWARD.

Spoiler warning

The answers to Strands No. 993 are below.

Today's Strands answers

The theme words are:

AWKWARD CLICHE ERROR SOURCE SPELLING WORDY

The spangram is EDITORSNOTE, or "editor's note."

Explaining the theme

Each theme word is a problem an editor might flag in a draft and ask the writer to fix:

Awkward: a sentence that reads clumsily. Cliche: an overused phrase. Error: a factual or grammatical mistake. Source: a request to back up a claim. Spelling: a misspelled word. Wordy: writing that uses more words than needed.

The puzzle may feel familiar to anyone who has received feedback on a school paper or work document.

Tips for solving Strands

1. Start with the theme. List words that fit the clue before searching the board. 2. Look at the edges. The spangram always touches two opposite sides of the board, so scanning the edges can help you find it. 3. Think in phrases. Spangrams are often two or more words run together, as in Saturday's EDITORSNOTE. 4. Use hints wisely. Finding non-theme words earns hints, which can help when you're stuck. 5. Work from the corners. Letters in the corners have fewer possible connections, which makes words there easier to trace.

Yesterday's Strands answers

The spangram for Friday, Nov. 20's Strands No. 992 was AFLYINTHEOINTMENT, with the theme words HICCUP, HINDRANCE, HITCH, SETBACK and SNAG.

About Strands

Strands is one of The New York Times' newer word games and has become a daily favorite alongside Wordle and Connections. A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time.

Check back Sunday for hints and answers to Strands No. 994.