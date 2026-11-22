The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, is No. 994, and its theme invites players to think about competition.

The official theme clue is "Anything you can do …" — a nod to the classic line about trying to outdo someone else.

In Strands, players search a grid of letters for words that fit a daily theme. Words can connect in any direction, including diagonally. Each puzzle includes a special word called the spangram, which describes the theme and stretches from one side of the board to the other. When found, the spangram is highlighted in yellow.

Players who find three non-theme words of four letters or more earn a hint that reveals the location of a theme word.

Strands hints for Nov. 22, 2026

If you want to solve it on your own, start with these clues:

Hint 1: Today's theme words are all verbs about doing better than someone or something else. Hint 2: There are six words to find, including the spangram. Hint 3: The spangram has seven letters. Hint 4: The spangram runs from the left side of the board to the right side. Hint 5: One theme word is a type of event involving the sun or moon.

Spangram hint

The spangram describes the relationship between two competitors who are always trying to beat each other.

Spoiler warning

The full answers are below. Stop scrolling if you want to keep trying.

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Today's Strands answers

Spangram: RIVALRY

Theme words:

SURPASS OVERSHADOW OUTSHINE TRANSCEND ECLIPSE

How to solve it

Every theme word describes going beyond or outdoing something, matching the competitive tone of the theme clue.

Spotting the spangram RIVALRY early can make the rest of the puzzle easier, since SURPASS sits close by. Longer words like OVERSHADOW can also be easier to trace once you notice a smaller word, such as "shadow," hiding inside the grid.

ECLIPSE may be the most surprising answer, since it is usually associated with astronomy. In this case, it is used in the sense of outshining or overshadowing a rival.

Tips for tomorrow

Start with the theme clue. Think of related words before you search the grid. Look for uncommon letters. Letters such as V, W, X or Y can help you find longer words quickly. Hunt for the spangram. Once you find it, the other theme words often become clearer. Use the hint system. Finding non-theme words earns hints that highlight theme words. Check the edges. Theme words often run along the sides and corners of the board.

About Strands

Strands launched in 2024 and joined Wordle, Connections and the crossword as part of the New York Times Games lineup. A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, and the board uses every letter in the grid exactly once.