The New York Times' Wordle puzzle for Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, is No. 1982, and it gives players a word that is easy to recognize but tricky to land on.

Wordle challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, colored tiles show how close you are: green means a letter is in the correct spot, yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot, and gray means the letter is not in the word.

If you want to keep your streak alive without seeing the answer right away, start with the hints below. The answer appears further down.

Wordle hints for Nov. 22, 2026

Hint 1: Vowels. Today's word contains two vowels and three consonants.

Hint 2: Repeated letters. There are no repeated letters. All five letters are different.

Hint 3: First letter. The word starts with a vowel, which is less common for Wordle answers.

Hint 4: Last letter. The word ends with a consonant, the letter D.

Hint 5: Part of speech. The word is a verb.

Hint 6: Meaning. It means to turn something upside down or set it on its end. It can also mean to dramatically disrupt or overturn an established situation.

Still stuck? One more nudge

Think of what happens when you flip a table over, or when a surprise result throws a sports season or an election into chaos.

Spoiler warning

The answer to today's Wordle is revealed below. Stop scrolling if you want to keep trying.

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Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1982 on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, is UPEND.

How to solve it

Words starting with U can catch players off guard, because few common starting words test that letter. Players who opened with a popular word like CRANE or SLATE would likely have found the E and N early. That would leave them hunting for a word with those letters in the middle.

From there, recognizing that the word could begin with a vowel and end in D would help narrow it down quickly.

According to puzzle-tracking site Nerdschalk, only a small share of past Wordle answers, 32 out of 1,982, have started with the letter U.

Yesterday's answer

The Wordle answer for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, was STENT.

Wordle tips for tomorrow

Pick a strong starting word. Many players open with a word that includes common letters and several vowels, such as CRANE, SLATE, CRATE or ALTER. Use your second guess wisely. Try a second word with completely different letters to rule out as many options as possible. Watch for repeated letters. Wordle answers sometimes include double letters, such as STENT, which can trip players up. Think about common endings. Endings such as -ER, -ED, -LY and -ND appear often. Don't rush. There is no time limit, so take a break if you get stuck.

About Wordle

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and launched in 2021. It became a viral hit and was bought by The New York Times in early 2022. A new puzzle is released each day at midnight local time, and every player gets the same word.

The Times also publishes a companion Wordle Review column with analysis of each day's puzzle.