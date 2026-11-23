NEW YORK — Monday's NYT Strands puzzle is about grumpy moods. Here are hints, the spangram and the full answers for The New York Times' puzzle No. 995 for Nov. 23, 2026.

Spoiler warning: Hints come first, then the full answers.

Today's theme

The official theme of Strands No. 995 is "Don't poke the bear." Players need to find six theme words and one spangram. Tracy Bennett is listed as both constructor and editor.

The theme is an idiom that means leaving someone alone when they're already feeling prickly or annoyed.

How Strands works

In Strands, players find words hidden in a grid of letters. Words can bend in any direction. Every theme word fits the day's theme, and one special word, the spangram, describes the theme and stretches from one side of the board to the other. Finding non-theme words earns hints.

Spangram hints

Hint 1: Think about someone's mood on a day when nothing pleases them. Hint 2: It's the everyday phrase people use when they tell someone to snap out of a sour mood. Hint 3: The spangram is two words, with three and four letters. It means a temporary feeling of unhappiness or annoyance. Hint 4: It starts with B and ends with D.

The spangram runs across the board. It starts in row 5, column 6, and ends in row 3, column 1.

Hints for the theme words

Look for a nine-letter adjective ending in "-able" that means easily provoked or annoyed. Search for an eight-letter word starting with P that describes childish, sulky behavior. Look for two short, five-letter words, one starting with T and one with C, that describe someone who gets annoyed easily.

The theme words are between five and nine letters long.

Tips for solving

Find the spangram early. It explains the theme and divides the board into sections, making the rest easier. Think of synonyms. Today's theme words are all ways to describe a grumpy person. Brainstorm words for being irritable. Use hint tokens. Finding non-theme words of four letters or more earns hints that highlight the letters of a theme word.

Today's Strands answers

Here are the full answers for Strands No. 995:

Spangram: BADMOOD Theme words: CHURLISH, CRABBY, CROSS, IRRITABLE, PETULANT, TESTY

Yesterday's answers

For players catching up, Sunday's puzzle had the theme "Anything you can do..." with the spangram RIVALRY. Its answers included ECLIPSE, OUTSHINE, OVERSHADOW, SURPASS and TRANSCEND.

About Strands

Strands has joined Wordle and Connections as a daily NYT Games favorite. A new puzzle comes out every day at midnight local time.