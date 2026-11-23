NEW YORK — Wordle players start the week with a short, gritty word. Here are hints, strategy tips and the answer for The New York Times' daily puzzle No. 1,983 for Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

Spoiler warning: The answer is revealed at the end of this article. Read the hints first if you want to solve it yourself.

How hard is today's puzzle?

Today's Wordle is fairly manageable. According to The New York Times' WordleBot, players need an average of 3.7 guesses to solve puzzle No. 1,983, in both easy and hard modes.

Hints for today's Wordle

Try these clues one at a time:

Hint 1: The answer is a noun, and one of its meanings relates to household cleaning. Hint 2: The answer has only one vowel. Hint 3: There are no repeated letters. Hint 4: The word starts with F. Hint 5: It's a word you might use to describe Pig-Pen from "Charlie Brown," the "Peanuts" character known for his cloud of dust. Hint 6: It means a large amount of dirt.

Tips for solving

With only one vowel, today's word can catch out players who rely on vowel-heavy starting words. Some strategies that help on days like this:

Use your second guess to test consonants. If your first guess shows only one vowel, use the next guess to try common consonants such as T, H, L, N and R. Think about consonant clusters. English words often end in pairs like "TH," "SH" or "CH." If you've found an H but not where it goes, try it at the end of the word. Don't repeat letters you've ruled out. In easy mode you can use gray letters again, but that wastes a guess. Choose words that test new letters. Use the starting letter. Once you know the first letter, think of five-letter words that start with it and fit the hints.

The answer's origin may also help. It comes from the Old English word fȳlþ, meaning dirt or foulness, and is related to the word "foul."

About Wordle

Josh Wardle created Wordle in 2021, and it is now part of The New York Times Games lineup. Players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color: green means the right letter in the right spot, yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot, and gray means the letter isn't in the word.

Since its launch, the game has become a daily habit for millions of people. Players share their colored grids on social media and keep long streaks going. A new puzzle comes out every day at midnight local time.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1,983 for Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, is:

FILTH

If you solved it, congratulations on keeping your streak alive. If not, a new puzzle arrives at midnight.