The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, mixes market slang, folded objects and a purple category that asks players to think about chains in very different settings.

Connections asks players to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Today's groups use shared meanings, physical features, and ways separate things connect.

The puzzle is game No. 1262.

Hints for each group

Players who want a nudge without the full answers can start here.

Yellow: Think about what stock prices or ratings do on a really bad day. Green: Picture things that expand and collapse thanks to zigzag creases. Blue: Some are for science, some for fun, some for meetings, and one for music. Purple: Consider things that connect in series, whether in biology, retail, geography, or jewelry.

Forbes offered its own clues. For yellow, it suggested something like a bad day for the S&P 500. For blue, it suggested that a projector, guitar shop and waterpark would fit in. For purple, it suggested food, a Rube Goldberg machine and daisies.

Watch out for red herrings

Two words are designed to mislead. TANK and LINK each have more than one meaning, so players should compare possible sets before committing to four words.

TANK can mean a container or a military vehicle, but in this puzzle it fits a group about sharp falls. LINK might seem to belong with online content or connections, but it ends up in the purple group.

One answer from each group

Players who want a starter word for each category can use these. Yellow: TANK. Green: CUPCAKE LINER. Blue: PLAYGROUND. Purple: AMINO ACID.

Full answers

Spoiler warning: the complete solution is below.

Yellow — Drop dramatically: BOTTOM OUT, CRATER, NOSEDIVE, TANK Green — Things with pleated folds: ACCORDION, CUPCAKE LINER, FIREPLACE BELLOWS, PAPER FAN Blue — Things with slides: MICROSCOPE, PLAYGROUND, POWERPOINT DECK, TROMBONE Purple — Things that form chains: AMINO ACID, BIG BOX STORE, LINK, MOUNTAIN

How the purple group works

The hardest category ties together very different kinds of chains. Amino acids link into protein chains, a big box store is often part of a retail chain, a link is a piece of a chain, and a mountain can belong to a mountain chain.

How the blue group works

Each item in the blue group has a different kind of slide. Microscopes use glass slides, playgrounds have slides, PowerPoint decks are made of slides, and trombones have a movable slide that changes pitch.

Strategy tips

Players often do best by solving the clearest group first. Today, yellow is the most direct, with four common words for a steep decline. Once those four are gone, the folding items in green stand out.

The blue and purple groups take more lateral thinking. Players should look for a hidden shared feature rather than a shared category.

About Connections

Connections gives players four mistakes before the game ends. Groups are color-coded by difficulty, from yellow as the most straightforward to purple as the trickiest. A new puzzle is released daily at midnight local time.