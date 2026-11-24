The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, asks players a question familiar to anyone who has taken a long road trip. The board is built around words that describe long, tiring efforts.

Strands for Nov. 24, 2026, has the theme "Are we there yet?" There are six theme words and one spangram to find. The puzzle is game No. 996.

Hints

Players who want to keep working on their own can try these clues.

Theme: The official clue is "Are we there yet?" Players should think about long, grinding efforts rather than travel alone. Word count: There are seven theme words to find, including the spangram. Spangram length: The spangram has 11 letters. Spangram position: The spangram touches the top of the board in the first column and the bottom in the third column.

Opening letters

For a stronger hint, here are the first two letters of each answer. Ordered left to right, then top to bottom by the first letter of each word to appear, they are TH, SL, CA, ST, MA, GR and TR.

Strategy tips

Players can make progress by thinking of words for hard work or long journeys. A short four-letter word for a tiring walk is one good place to start. A word tied to elections or military operations is another.

The spangram is a three-word phrase meaning a long period of sustained effort. Because it runs from top to bottom, players can trace it from the top-left area of the board.

Finding three non-theme words of four letters or more earns a hint, which highlights the letters of one theme word.

Answers

Spoiler warning: the solution is below.

The answers for NYT Strands No. 996 are CAMPAIGN, GRIND, MARATHON, SLOG, STRUGGLE, TREK and THELONGHAUL (spangram).

How the theme works

Each word describes a long, demanding effort that leaves people wondering when it will end. A trek and a marathon are long physical journeys. A campaign is an extended effort toward a goal, and a slog, a grind and a struggle are all hard, tiring work.

The spangram, THE LONG HAUL, ties them together as a phrase for a lengthy, difficult undertaking. The question in the theme, "Are we there yet?", plays on the impatience of a long trip.

Yesterday's answers

Yesterday's Strands, game No. 995 on Monday, Nov. 23, had the spangram BADMOOD, with theme words CHURLISH, CROSS, PETULANT, TESTY, CRABBY and IRRITABLE.

About Strands

Strands is a daily word-search puzzle. It is played on a six-column letter grid. Players find all the theme words, then locate the spangram, which describes the theme and stretches from one side of the board to the other.

Tracy Bennett is listed as constructor and editor of today's puzzle. A new puzzle is released daily at midnight local time.