NEW YORK — Monday's Wordle should feel familiar to anyone who starts the week with a stop at a coffee shop. Puzzle No. 1934 uses a common café term, though its letter order can still catch players off guard.

Below are hints to help you solve the puzzle, followed by strategy tips and the answer for those who need it.

How Wordle works

Wordle, owned by The New York Times, challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the tiles change color:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right position.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Gray means the letter is not in the word.

A new puzzle is released every day at midnight local time, and every player gets the same word.

General hints for Wordle #1934

If you want to work through the puzzle on your own, start with these clues:

Hint 1: Today's word is a noun, though it can also describe a color.

Hint 2: It is closely connected to coffee.

Hint 3: Think of an item you might order at a café, especially when you want something sweet.

Hint 4: As a color, it describes a rich, dark brown shade.

Letter hints

Need more help? These clues narrow it down:

The word starts with M.

It ends with A.

It contains two vowels, O and A.

There are no repeated letters.

The word has two syllables.

Why today's puzzle can be tricky

Monday's answer is a familiar word, but its letters can be arranged in several ways that can trip up players.

Players who find C, H and A early may first try more common words or think of letter combinations such as "CH" at the start. Ending a word with A is also less common in English than ending with E or Y, which can lead players to try the wrong final letter.

The puzzle also uses the letter M, which some players do not test in their first few guesses.

Tips for solving today's puzzle

If you get stuck, try these strategies:

Think about meaning. Once you have a few letters, picture a café menu.

Test less common endings. Don't assume the word ends in E or Y; A is a possibility.

Try different consonant pairs. "CH" can appear in the middle of a word as well as at the beginning.

Use a fresh guess. If you have several letters but not their positions, a new word that tests remaining letters can help.

One more hint before the answer

The word refers to a coffee drink flavored with chocolate.

Today's Wordle answer

Spoiler warning: The answer to Wordle #1934 for Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, is below.

The answer is MOCHA.

What does MOCHA mean?

Mocha most commonly refers to a coffee drink made with espresso, chocolate and steamed milk, often called a caffè mocha. The word can also describe a flavor that combines coffee and chocolate, a type of high-quality coffee and a dark brown color.

The name comes from the port city of Mocha, or al-Mukha, in Yemen, which was a major center of the coffee trade from the 15th to the 18th centuries. Coffee shipped from the port became known as mocha coffee, and the term later expanded to include drinks and flavors combining coffee and chocolate.

Recent Wordle answers

For players keeping track, here are the most recent answers:

After a run of tricky answers last week, including USURY and PEEVE, Monday's MOCHA offers a more familiar start to the week.

Repeat answers possible

The New York Times began reintroducing previously used answers in February 2026, so past solutions may appear again. Players can no longer rule out a word simply because it has been used before.

Tips for future puzzles

To improve your Wordle game:

Start with a strong opening word containing common letters, such as CRANE, SLATE or STARE.

Use your second guess to test new letters rather than reusing confirmed ones.

Watch for unusual word endings, including A, O and K.

Think about word meanings once you have several letters confirmed.

Avoid rushing your final guesses when several options remain.

What's next

A new Wordle puzzle will be released at midnight local time Tuesday, Oct. 6. Check back for hints, tips and the answer to help keep your winning streak going.