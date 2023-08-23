PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ENR--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced that Flotation Energy has awarded the Company a $22 million (AUD), three-year contract to assess marine environmental conditions in support of the development of the Seadragon offshore wind project in Victoria, Australia.

Tetra Tech will conduct baseline surveys to assess the presence and conditions of marine mammals, birds, fish, and benthic and coastal processes in the proposed wind farm location. Our marine scientists will collect data using a range of techniques, including visual and digital aerial surveys, passive acoustic monitoring to detect the presence of marine mammals, biologging, and satellite tagging. Our experts will also carry out metocean (waves, current and water level) measurements.

Tetra Tech’s RPS operations in Australia will manage the program in collaboration with scientific and academic partners, including JASCO Applied Sciences, Deakin University, and CSIRO, Australia’s national science organization.

“Tetra Tech is ranked number one in wind power by the industry-leading publication Engineering-News Record, and we understand the importance of offshore wind power to the world’s sustainable energy portfolio and net zero future,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. "Our RPS operations are pleased to continue supporting Flotation Energy to advance the Seadragon project. Our experts will use our Leading with Science® approach to support generation of up to 1.5 gigawatts of clean energy, powering the equivalent of 1,000,000 homes per year when complete.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

