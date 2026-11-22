NEW YORK — When a group of investors buys a company using mostly borrowed money, Wall Street calls it a leveraged buyout, or LBO. This way of doing deals has created huge fortunes, high-profile bankruptcies and some of the biggest takeovers in history.

This year brought a record. Electronic Arts is now privately owned after a $55 billion buyout of the game publisher closed. The takeover is the largest leveraged buyout in history. The buyers used $20 billion in debt financing to secure the deal.

How an LBO works

In a typical leveraged buyout, a private equity firm puts in a share of the purchase price from its own funds, called equity. It borrows the rest from banks and bond investors. The debt often covers half or more of the price.

The key feature is where that debt ends up. It usually goes onto the balance sheet of the company being bought, not the buyer. The company's own cash flow then pays the interest and principal.

That is why LBO firms look for businesses with steady, predictable cash flow, strong market positions and room to cut costs. A company with reliable revenue can carry a heavy debt load more safely than one with uneven earnings.

How buyers make money

Private equity firms usually aim to own a company for three to seven years and then sell it or take it public again. Returns come from three main sources:

Paying down debt over time, which raises the owners' share of the company's value. Improving operations, which can include cutting costs, selling divisions or expanding into new markets. Selling at a higher valuation than they paid.

Borrowed money multiplies the gains. If a firm puts in a small amount of its own money and the company's value rises, the return on that money can be very large. The same leverage also multiplies losses if things go badly.

The EA example

The EA deal shows how modern buyouts are put together. A group led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund bought it for $55bn, alongside Silver Lake and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners. Under the terms, EA stockholders received $210 in cash per share. The Public Investment Fund now owns over 93 percent of the company.

The deal also shows how long these takeovers can take. It was first announced on September 29, 2025, cleared EA stockholder approval on December 22, 2025, and secured all remaining regulatory sign-offs by July 30, 2026.

Famous wins and failures

LBOs became famous in the 1980s, when firms such as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts led a wave of debt-fueled takeovers. KKR's 1988 purchase of RJR Nabisco became a symbol of the era.

The biggest record before EA ended badly. The EA deal surpassed the $45 billion TXU Energy buyout from 2007. TXU, later renamed Energy Future Holdings, filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after natural gas prices fell and its debt became unmanageable.

Retail has seen high-profile failures too. Toys "R" Us was taken private in a 2005 leveraged buyout and struggled with its debt for years before filing for bankruptcy in 2017.

The risks for employees

For workers, an LBO can bring big changes. New owners under pressure to pay down debt often cut costs, which can mean layoffs, closed locations or sold divisions. Some analysts say the debt also changes how companies make decisions.

Analysts warn that the pressure to maximize monetization from existing products rather than take bets on new ones becomes structural, not just cultural.

Supporters of private equity say buyouts can also revive struggling companies. Owners can make long-term changes without the pressure of quarterly earnings reports, and managers often get large equity stakes that tie their pay to the company's success.

Bigger deals ahead?

Deal-makers keep testing the limits. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son recently approached Wall Street institutions about financing a possible trillion-dollar "buyout" of South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix. SoftBank later said the idea is no longer under active consideration.

Whether deals that large are ever done may depend on interest rates, lenders' willingness to lend and regulators' approval. Debt-financed takeovers are likely to stay a central part of corporate finance either way.