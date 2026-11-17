CENTERVILLE, Mass. — Freeman Johnson, the oldest known surviving U.S. military veteran of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 106.

Johnson died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts, according to his daughter Diane Johnson, with whom he lived.

"It's going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving," Diane Johnson, 72, told The Associated Press. "He's going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom."

Johnson had been considered the oldest of the dwindling number of Pearl Harbor survivors since the death of Ira "Ike" Schab in December 2025 at age 105. About a dozen known military survivors of the attack remained at that time.

Below deck during the attack

Johnson was a 21-year-old sailor with the rank of fireman aboard the light cruiser USS St. Louis on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship was docked at Pearl Harbor for maintenance.

He was one of about 87,000 military personnel on the Hawaiian island of Oahu when Japanese planes attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The attack killed just over 2,400 Americans and pulled the United States into World War II.

Johnson was below deck working on a boiler when the attack began. He later said he neither saw nor heard the bombing.

"While all the rigamarole was going on topside, I was inside a steam drum. Couldn't see anything, absolutely nothing," he told the AP in an interview in May.

"I was just a sailor, just a swabbie, I was not an officer," he said, adding that crew members were told little unless they needed to know.

By the time Johnson reached the deck, the St. Louis had evaded Japanese midget submarines and made it safely out to sea. The ship escaped without casualties or major damage, earning it the nickname "Lucky Lou."

From Tehran to Tokyo Bay

Johnson went on to serve throughout the war. He helped commission the battleship USS Iowa, and in November 1943 he watched the ship prepare to carry President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Tehran Conference with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

The crew removed ammunition and much of the ship's oil to lighten it for the journey, then reloaded it before it went to sea.

On Sept. 2, 1945, Johnson watched from the Iowa's mast as Japanese officials formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, about a mile away.

"I could see the boats coming up with the Marines escorting the Japanese onto the ship and sitting around a table," he said.

"It was all over. That was the end of the war," he recalled.

His service meant he was present at both the attack that brought the United States into the war and the ceremony that ended it.

'I was no hero'

Despite his place in history, Johnson often played down his role.

"I was no hero," he said. "I wasn't brave, I was there."

"I just did what I was told," he said. "I did my job."

A quiet life after the war

Johnson was born March 11, 1920, in Springfield, Massachusetts, and grew up in Waltham. He joined the Navy in 1939 at age 19, during the hard years of the Great Depression.

After the war, he returned home and worked for about 40 years in a machine shop. He later worked at a convenience store and delivered meals to seniors through Meals on Wheels, retiring from that job at 90.

He married Ruth Hills in 1950. The couple raised three daughters and fostered many children. Ruth died in 2002.

According to The Boston Globe, Johnson walked two miles a day until he was 102.

His daughter described him as a simple, kind man who loved classical music and his family and friends. "He was such a good man," Diane Johnson told the Globe.

In March, Johnson was saluted as he arrived at a celebration for his 106th birthday at the Barnstable Adult Community Center.

A fading generation

Johnson's death leaves only a handful of military veterans who were present at Pearl Harbor during the attack, all of them centenarians.

As their numbers have shrunk, fewer survivors have been able to attend the annual remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. In recent years, only a few have made the trip to Hawaii to honor those who died.

The deaths of the last survivors mark the passing of living memory of one of the most significant days in American history. Historians and veterans groups have increasingly focused on preserving survivors' stories through recorded interviews and museum exhibits.

Johnson's death comes just weeks before the 85th anniversary of the attack.