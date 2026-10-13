Bank of Queensland Shares Jump Nearly 3% as Investors Position Ahead of Thursday's Full-Year Results Showdown

SYDNEY — Shares in Bank of Queensland rose nearly 3% on Tuesday, extending a rebound in the regional lender's stock two days before it reports full-year results that analysts expect will show continued pressure on earnings.

BOQ shares climbed 19 Australian cents, or 2.92%, to 6.69 Australian dollars in late trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, up from Monday's close of 6.50 dollars.

The bank did not release any price-sensitive news on Tuesday. Its only market filing was a routine notice that it had issued 163,075 new ordinary shares following the exercise or conversion of previously unquoted securities, with the shares issued on Sept. 30.

The gain comes as investors brace for the bank's fiscal 2026 results, due Thursday.

Results on deck

BOQ's financial year ended Aug. 31. The bank is scheduled to announce its full-year results and final dividend on Oct. 15, with the ex-dividend date for any final payout set for Oct. 27 and payment on Nov. 19.

The report will be closely watched after a difficult first half. In the six months to Feb. 28, cash earnings fell 4% to 176 million dollars, while statutory net profit dropped 20% to 136 million dollars. Operating expenses rose 6% to 553 million dollars over the same period.

Thursday's release is expected to put the bank's first-half net interest margin of 1.67% and its 47 million dollar impairment charge into a full-year context. The net interest margin, a key measure of lending profitability, has been squeezed across the Australian banking sector by intense competition for mortgages and deposits.

Analysts cautious

Brokers have turned more cautious on the stock heading into the result. Last week, Morgans downgraded BOQ to hold from accumulate and cut its 12-month price target to 6.40 dollars, saying the outlook for improvement in return on tangible equity had moderated.

"We expect a mid-single digit decline in 2H26 earnings (ex notable costs)," Morgans said in its note. The broker estimated total potential shareholder returns at about 4.6% at the time, including a cash yield of roughly 6.3%.

Tuesday's close leaves the shares above Morgans' revised target. The most recent analyst rating tracked by TipRanks was a sell with a 5.60 dollar price target, and a consensus of 14 analysts had a target of 6.29 dollars ahead of the results, also below the current share price.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of 5.91 dollars to 7.48 dollars, giving the bank a market value of about 4.3 billion dollars. Even after Tuesday's gain, the shares remain more than 10% below their 52-week high.

The stock had slipped earlier this month. On Oct. 7, BOQ shares fell 2.07% to 6.38 dollars, from a prior close of 6.51 dollars. Tuesday's rise put the shares back above that level.

Capital return in focus

Investors are also weighing the bank's capital management program. In August, BOQ announced a capital return and a share buyback, alongside an update on notable items for the 2026 financial year.

The package totaled 295 million dollars, including a 196 million dollar on-market share buyback and a special dividend of 15 cents a share. The fully franked special dividend went ex on Aug. 13 and was paid on Aug. 24.

That came on top of an ordinary interim dividend of 20 cents a share paid in May. Buybacks tend to support share prices by reducing the number of shares on issue, and the program has been a key part of the investment case for the stock while earnings growth has stalled.

Transformation under way

BOQ, based in Brisbane, has spent the past several years overhauling its operations in an effort to lift returns that have trailed those of Australia's four major banks.

The program has included simplifying the bank's structure, moving to a digital mortgage platform and cutting costs. In August 2025, the bank said it would no longer provide specific return on equity and cost-to-income targets to the market, after previously targeting a return on equity of 8% and a cost-to-income ratio of 56% for fiscal 2026.

"We are fundamentally transforming the way we operate and how we allocate capital," then-Chief Executive Patrick Allaway said at the time.

The bank later named Rod Finch as chief executive to succeed Allaway, who was retiring in early 2026. Thursday's result will give investors a fuller picture of the bank's direction under its new leadership.

BOQ has also been selling down parts of its loan book. The bank completed a whole-of-loan sale in May and a second one in August, part of efforts to free up capital. In April, it announced a capital partnership with Challenger.

Tough sector backdrop

Regional lenders such as BOQ have struggled to compete with the scale advantages of the major banks, which can spread technology and compliance costs over far larger loan books. Competition for home loans and deposits has kept pressure on margins across the industry.

Interest rates add another layer of uncertainty. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's September meeting, released Tuesday, did not rule out further increases to the cash rate as policymakers weigh the inflationary effect of developments in the Middle East. Higher rates can support bank margins but may also increase the risk of loan defaults.

Financial shares edged higher on Tuesday, tracking modest gains in the big four banks and major insurers, even as the broader market slipped. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was down slightly in afternoon trading, weighed by mining and technology stocks.

Investors will focus on several key measures when BOQ reports on Thursday, including the size of the final dividend, the trajectory of the net interest margin, cost growth, credit quality and any update on the bank's capital position and further buybacks.

Any guidance on the outlook for the 2027 financial year will also be scrutinized, given the analyst expectations for a softer second half. With the stock trading above most broker targets after Tuesday's rally, the result may need to show evidence of a turnaround in earnings to sustain the recent gains.