Australian travellers are now being advised to stay vigilant when travelling to the United Kingdom after the latter upgraded the terror threat from "substantial" to "severe."

The upgraded of the terror threat follows the stabbing of two Jewish men in London.

Aussie Travellers Advised to Stay Vigilant

According to a report by 9News, the "severe" terror threat level is the second-highest level out of five. Per the report, the change in threat level is an indication that intelligence agencies believe a terrorist attack is highly likely to happen in the next six months.

Australian travellers are being warned to exercise an extreme level of caution during their stay in the UK.

"Be alert to the risks and take official warnings seriously", the Australian government's Smartraveller has advised.

Starmer Reacts to Stabbing Attack

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to act against those "venerating the murder of Jews."

Starmer also acknowledged that there is fear in the Jewish community following the stabbing attack. Fortunately, both victims survived the attack.

"People are scared, scared to show who they are in their community, scared to go to synagogue and practise their religion, scared to go to university as a Jew, to send their children to school as a Jew, to tell their colleagues that they are Jewish, even to use our NHS," Starmer said.

He added, "Nobody should live like that in Britain, but Jews do."

Starmer has committed to do "everything in our power to stamp this hatred out," according to a report by The Guardian.