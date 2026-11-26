NEW YORK — Players solving Wordle on Thanksgiving Day face a familiar word with a small twist: one of its letters appears twice.

Thursday's game is puzzle No. 1986 in The New York Times' daily word game. A new puzzle unlocks at midnight in each player's local time zone.

Spoilers follow, starting with gentle hints and ending with the answer.

How Wordle works

The rules are the same every day. Players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color:

Green: the letter is in the right spot. Yellow: the letter is in the word but in a different spot. Gray: the letter is not in the word.

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle and later bought by The New York Times. The difficulty does not change from day to day, but players can turn on Hard Mode, which requires them to use any revealed letters in later guesses.

Hints for Wordle No. 1986

For players who want help without the answer, here are hints in order from vague to specific:

Vowels: The word has two vowels. Repeated letter: One letter appears more than once. Common letters: All five letters are among the 10 that appear most often in Wordle answers. Vowel positions: The vowels are the second and fifth letters. Meaning: It is an adjective describing nervous strain, or something pulled tight. First and last letters: It starts with T and ends with E. Pattern: T _ N _ E

Why it could be tricky

The repeated letter is the main trap. Many players don't try a letter they have already placed, so a double E can use up guesses. If you have E in the second spot and still need a fifth letter, try E again at the end.

The word is also not rare. All five letters are among the most common in Wordle answers, so the challenge is the arrangement, not unusual letters. Players who open with common starters such as STARE, CRANE or SLATE may get several yellow tiles early.

Wordle rarely uses an answer with that starting letter. Only 131 of the 1,986 Wordle answers so far have started with T.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1986 for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, is:

TENSE

The word can describe a nervous or strained feeling, or a muscle or rope pulled tight. In grammar, it refers to the time a verb expresses, such as past, present or future.

Yesterday's answer

The previous puzzle's answer, for Wednesday, Nov. 25, was SPICY.

Tips for keeping your streak

Experienced players use a few strategies:

Pick a strong starting word. Use one with common letters such as E, A, R, S and T to narrow the options quickly. Remember double letters. If you're stuck with one blank, consider repeating a letter you've already found. Use the gray letters. Keep track of letters ruled out so you don't guess them again. Think about word endings. Common endings such as -SE, -ER and -LY can help fill in the last spots. Don't rush. There is no time limit, so take a break if you're stuck.

Wordle remains one of the most popular daily puzzles. It is part of the New York Times Games lineup, which also includes Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword.

A new puzzle will be available Friday at midnight local time.