The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, sends players onto the highway, onto the skate ramp and into the dog park, with a purple group built around missing letters.

The puzzle is game No. 1263. Players sort 16 words into four groups of four. Today's groups use a shared setting, similar shapes, product details and missing initial letters.

The 16 words

Today's words are DIMENSIONS, EAGLE, HALF-PIPE, HORSESHOE, LANE, MATERIAL, MEDIAN, NECK PILLOW, OBERMAN, OLLIE, OODLE, PARABOLA, PILE, RAMP, SHOULDER and WEAVE.

Hints for each group

Players who want a nudge without spoilers can start here. TechRadar offered these clues:

Yellow: On the road Green: After T Blue: Floor covering requirements Purple: Ogs?

Watch out for red herrings

A few words could fit more than one group. SHOULDER could relate to body parts, and NECK PILLOW suggests travel items. PILE might seem connected to stacking, but here it refers to the height of carpet fibers.

OLLIE is another trap. It is a skateboarding trick, which may tempt players to group it with HALF-PIPE and RAMP. It belongs in the purple group instead.

One answer from each group

For a starter word in each category: Yellow, SHOULDER; Green, HALF-PIPE; Blue, MATERIAL; Purple, EAGLE.

Full answers

Spoiler warning: the complete solution is below.

Yellow — Parts of a freeway: LANE, MEDIAN, RAMP, SHOULDER Green — U-shaped things: HALF-PIPE, HORSESHOE, NECK PILLOW, PARABOLA Blue — Rug specifications: DIMENSIONS, MATERIAL, PILE, WEAVE Purple — Dog breeds minus first letter: EAGLE, OBERMAN, OLLIE, OODLE

How the purple group works

The hardest group hides dog breeds by dropping their first letter. EAGLE is beagle, OBERMAN is Doberman, OLLIE is collie and OODLE is poodle.

That explains TechRadar's clue, "Ogs?", which is "dogs" without its first letter.

How the green group works

The green group is about shape. A half-pipe, a horseshoe, a neck pillow and a parabola all form a U. TechRadar's clue, "After T," points to the letter U, which comes after T in the alphabet.

Strategy tips

The yellow freeway group is the most direct and a good place to start. Removing those four words, including the tempting RAMP, makes the rest easier.

Players stuck on the last eight words should look at words that don't seem to be real words. OBERMAN and OODLE are strong signs of a hidden-letter group.

About Connections

Connections gives players four mistakes before the game ends. Groups are color-coded by difficulty, from yellow as the most straightforward to purple as the trickiest. A new puzzle is released daily at midnight local time.