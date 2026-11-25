The New York Times' Wordle puzzle for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, brings some heat on the eve of Thanksgiving, with a five-letter word that food lovers will recognize right away.

The puzzle is game No. 1985. Below are hints from light to strong, followed by the answer for players who need it.

How hard is it?

Today's puzzle sits near the middle of the difficulty range. According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes the Nov. 25 Wordle in 3.9 moves in easy mode, or 3.8 in hard mode.

Spoiler-free hints

Players who want to solve on their own can try these clues one at a time.

Theme: Tom's Guide's hint is that "Today's Wordle answer has some heat behind it." Repeated letters: There are no repeated letters. First and last letters: The word starts with the letter S and ends with the letter Y. Meaning: It is an adjective that describes food having a sharp, hot or pungent taste that causes a burning sensation in the mouth. It can also describe conversation or content that is lively, sensational or slightly risqué.

Strategy tips

The Y at the end is a key feature. Many five-letter words that describe qualities end in Y, so players who find the S early and suspect an adjective should test Y in the last position.

The word has only one standard vowel, so guesses heavy in vowels may not help much. Common consonants such as P, C, T and N are worth testing early to narrow down the middle of the word.

Players should also avoid repeating letters, since today's word has five different letters.

The answer

Spoiler warning: the solution is below.

Today's Wordle answer (game #1985) is SPICY.

Spicy describes food with a strong, hot flavor, such as dishes made with chili peppers, hot sauce or other strong spices. The word can also describe something exciting or slightly scandalous, as in a spicy story.

Yesterday's answer

Players tracking past solutions can add Tuesday's word to their list. Yesterday's Wordle answer (game #1984) was SNEER.

Recent answers have leaned toward sharp tones and strong flavors, including SNARK, ROAST, BLURT and SNEER. SPICY continues that bold streak.

Bonus puzzle

The New York Times also offers a bonus game. The answers for Wordle in 1 No. 14, published Nov. 25, 2026, are SLICE, GRAVY, SUGAR, TASTE and FEAST, a fitting set for the day before Thanksgiving.

About Wordle

Wordle gives players six tries to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, tiles turn green for a correct letter in the correct spot, yellow for a correct letter in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter not in the word.

The New York Times bought Wordle in early 2022, and it remains one of the most popular daily word games. A new puzzle is released each day at midnight local time.