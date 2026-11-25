The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, centers on a crafted keepsake often hung above a baby's crib.

Strands for Nov. 25, 2026, has the theme "Handmade gift for a newborn." The puzzle is game No. 997.

Hints

Players who want to keep working on their own can try these clues.

Count: There are seven theme words, plus the spangram, which touches two opposite sides of the board. Word lengths: The theme words have 4, 4, 4, 5, 6, 6 and 7 letters. First letters: The theme words start with B, C, F, H, L, R and S. Spangram: The spangram has 12 letters and starts with D.

Clue words

Finding non-theme words earns hints. TechRadar listed several words players can use to build up hints: CHORE, RICE, HAVE, DARE, POOR and STEER.

Strategy tips

The theme points to a decorative object rather than a toy or piece of clothing. Players should think about the materials used to make it: a frame, the threads woven across it, and the decorations that hang below.

The spangram is a compound word. Because it runs from one side of the board to the other, players can look for its starting D near an edge and trace it across.

The four-letter words are good starting points. One is a small decorative object threaded onto string, another is a circular frame, and a third is an emotion.

Answers

Spoiler warning: the solution is below.

The answers for NYT Strands No. 997 are BEAD, CHARM, FEATHER, HOOP, LOVE, RIBBON, STRING and DREAMCATCHER (spangram).

How the theme works

The spangram, DREAMCATCHER, names the handmade gift. A dreamcatcher is built on a HOOP, woven with STRING, and decorated with BEADS, a CHARM, a RIBBON and a FEATHER. LOVE is what goes into making such a gift for a newborn.

Dreamcatchers originated with Ojibwe and other Native American peoples and are traditionally hung near a sleeping child, meant to catch bad dreams. Today they are popular handmade gifts and nursery decorations.

Bonus puzzle

Strands also has a bonus game this week. The answers for NYT Colorful Strands No. 14 are COOL, GRAYSCALE, SATURATED, SEPIA, VIVID, WARM and PHOTOEFFECTS (spangram).

About Strands

Strands is a daily word-search puzzle played on a letter grid. Players find all the theme words, then locate the spangram, which describes the theme and stretches from one side of the board to the other. Finding three non-theme words of four letters or more earns a hint.

A new puzzle is released daily at midnight local time.