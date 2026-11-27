NEW YORK — Players solving Wordle on Black Friday face an old farm word that fits the harvest season, along with a final letter that rarely ends a Wordle answer.

Friday's game is puzzle No. 1987 in The New York Times' daily word game. A new puzzle unlocks at midnight in each player's local time zone.

Spoilers follow, starting with gentle hints and ending with the answer.

How Wordle works

Players get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color:

Green: the letter is in the right spot. Yellow: the letter is in the word but in a different spot. Gray: the letter is not in the word.

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle and later bought by The New York Times. Players can turn on Hard Mode, which requires them to use any revealed letters in later guesses.

Hints for Wordle No. 1987

Here are hints, from vague to specific:

Vowels: The word has two vowels. Repeated letters: No letter appears twice. Common letters: Three of its five letters are among the 10 that appear most often in Wordle answers. Vowel positions: The vowels are the third and fourth letters. Part of speech: It is a noun. Meaning: It refers to a bundle of grain stalks tied together, or any collection of things bound together. First and last letters: It starts with S and ends with F. Pattern: S _ E _ F

Why it could be tricky

The last letter is the main challenge. F is an unusual final letter for a five-letter word, and many players won't try it until they have ruled out more common endings.

The starting letter is much more familiar. S is the most common first letter in Wordle answers. 298 of the 1,987 Wordle answers so far have started with S, according to Nerdschalk.

The word also uses the "SH" sound at the start, a pattern players may not think of if they open with common starters such as STARE or SLATE.

Today's Wordle answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1987 for Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, is:

SHEAF

A sheaf is a bundle of grain stalks, such as wheat, tied together after harvesting. It can also mean a bundle of papers, as in "a sheaf of documents." The plural is "sheaves."

The word fits the season. Bundled sheaves of wheat are a familiar symbol of harvest and are often used in Thanksgiving decorations.

Recent answers

Here are the most recent Wordle answers:

Thursday, Nov. 26: TENSE Wednesday, Nov. 25: SPICY Tuesday, Nov. 24: SNEER Monday, Nov. 23: FILTH Sunday, Nov. 22: UPEND

Tips for keeping your streak

Pick a strong opener. Choose a starting word with several common vowels and consonants. Mathematician Jonathan Olson has suggested starters such as SALET, RANCE, ALTER and CRATE, according to NME. Consider unusual endings. If common final letters such as E, T, S and Y turn gray, try less common ones like F, K or H. Use the gray letters. Keep track of letters ruled out so you don't waste guesses. Think about letter pairs. Pairs such as SH, CH and TH often appear at the start of answers. Take your time. There is no time limit, so take a break if you're stuck.

Wordle is part of the New York Times Games lineup, which also includes Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword. A new puzzle will be available Saturday at midnight local time.