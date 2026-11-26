NEW YORK — The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Thanksgiving Day mixes colors, cars, a famous cartoon dad and some phrases built around a single verb.

Thursday's game is puzzle No. 1264. Players must sort 16 words into four groups of four, and they can make only four mistakes before the game ends.

Spoilers follow, starting with hints and ending with the full answers.

How Connections works

Each group is color-coded by difficulty. Yellow is usually the most straightforward, followed by green and blue. Purple is often based on wordplay and is usually the hardest.

Today's 16 words

The board contains:

WHEELIE, CONVERTIBLE, MANUAL, BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE, CARNATION, HYBRID, TELEVISION, THE QUESTION, CORAL, BOWLING, COMPACT, DONUTS, BEER, POPCORN, BLUSH, BUBBLEGUM

Hints for each group

Before revealing the categories, here are some gentle nudges:

Yellow: These are colors you might find in a flower garden. Green: These are things you might see on the road. Blue: These are a certain cartoon dad's favorite pastimes. Purple: These all involve a sudden burst.

For a bigger hint, here is one word from each group:

Yellow: BLUSH Green: HYBRID Blue: BEER Purple: POPCORN

Today's categories

Yellow: Shades of Pink Green: Kinds of Cars Blue: Things Homer Simpson Likes Purple: Things That Are Popped

Today's Connections answers

The full solution for Connections No. 1264:

Shades of Pink: BLUSH, BUBBLEGUM, CARNATION, CORAL Kinds of Cars: COMPACT, CONVERTIBLE, HYBRID, MANUAL Things Homer Simpson Likes: BEER, BOWLING, DONUTS, TELEVISION Things That Are Popped: BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE, POPCORN, THE QUESTION, WHEELIE

Where players may get stuck

Several words have meanings that point to more than one group, which is how Connections creates traps.

CORAL and CARNATION can look like nature words, but here they are shades of pink. BUBBLEGUM could also suggest something that is popped, since bubblegum bubbles pop, but it belongs with the colors.

MANUAL could refer to an instruction booklet, and COMPACT could be a makeup case. Here, both describe types of cars.

The purple group relies on expressions. Popping THE QUESTION means proposing marriage. Popping a WHEELIE means lifting a bike's front wheel. Popping a BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE and popping POPCORN complete the set.

The blue group requires knowing "The Simpsons." Homer Simpson is famous for loving beer, donuts, television and bowling.

Tips for solving Connections

Look for red herrings. If five or more words seem to fit one group, one of them probably belongs elsewhere. Solve the easiest group first. Finding the obvious group narrows the remaining choices. Say the words out loud. Purple groups often depend on phrases, sounds or hidden words. Use the shuffle button. Rearranging the board can help you spot new links.

Connections is part of the New York Times Games lineup alongside Wordle, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword. A new puzzle will be available Friday at midnight local time.