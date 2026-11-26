NEW YORK — The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Thanksgiving Day centers on the people gathered around the holiday table, including some who aren't relatives.

Thursday's game is puzzle No. 998. The official theme is "A crowded table." Players must find five theme words and one spangram.

Spoilers follow, starting with hints and ending with the full answers.

How Strands works

Strands gives players a six-by-eight grid of letters. They connect adjacent letters, in any direction, to form words that fit the day's theme. Every letter on the board is used once.

Each puzzle also includes a spangram, a word or phrase that describes the theme and stretches across the board from one side to the other. Finding non-theme words of four letters or more earns hints that reveal theme words.

Hints for Strands No. 998

Here are some hints, from vague to specific:

Theme hint: Think of people you share bonds and journeys with. Theme word lengths: The five theme words are 5 to 9 letters long. Spangram length: The spangram has 12 letters. Spangram meaning: It describes people who become kin through commitment rather than ancestry. Spangram direction: It runs across the board from left to right. Spangram letters: The first letter is C and the last letter is Y.

Today's spangram

The spangram for Thursday's Strands is:

CHOSENFAMILY

The phrase fits Thanksgiving. Many people celebrate the holiday with friends, neighbors and others they think of as family, not only with relatives.

Today's Strands answers

The theme words for Strands No. 998 are:

NOMAD FRIEND COLLEAGUE NEIGHBOR NEWCOMER Spangram: CHOSENFAMILY

Each theme word names a kind of person who might join a "chosen family" at a crowded holiday table.

Strategy tips

The theme words here are linked by meaning, not wordplay. Once you find the spangram, think of everyday words for people in your life, such as co-workers or the people who live next door.

Players who get stuck can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every three valid non-theme words fill the hint meter, which then reveals the letters of a theme word.

Corners of the grid are often useful. Letters there can only connect in a few directions, which can make words easier to trace.

Yesterday's answer

Wednesday's puzzle, No. 997, had the theme "Legend of a spider's gift." The spangram was DREAMCATCHER, and the theme words were BEAD, HOOP, CHARM, RIBBON, LOVE, STRING and FEATHER.

Sports Edition

The Times also ran a Thanksgiving-themed Strands Sports Edition. Its theme is "Thanksgiving feast" and its spangram is ENJOYTHETURKEY.

Strands is part of the New York Times Games lineup along with Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword. A new puzzle will be available Friday at midnight local time.