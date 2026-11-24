RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia and Oregon sued Elon Musk's SpaceX on Monday. The states accuse the company of profiting from a Grok artificial intelligence feature that creates sexualized deepfake images, including images of children, while misleading consumers about the tool's safety.

The two states are suing SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual abuse material and other non-consensual sexual images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it.

Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon are the first states to sue.

Separate but coordinated suits

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones filed in the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond, and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a separate but similar suit in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The states brought the cases under consumer protection laws. They say SpaceX misled consumers about Grok's safety and inadequately safeguarded "spicy mode," which lets users turn an existing photo of an individual into a sexual or nude image or video.

The complaints argue that SpaceX failed to put safeguards in place to stop Grok and X users from making and sharing harmful deepfake images, especially alleged AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

What the states want

The states are seeking damages, penalties, and court orders requiring the company to stop violating state law. They seek injunctions, civil penalties, disgorgement and legal costs, and Virginia is also seeking restitution for consumers.

Jones framed the case as states filling a regulatory gap. "In the absence of federal action, AGs have stepped into the breach," Jones said in an interview with Reuters. He said state attorneys general are acting as a regulatory force in tech, including AI, which has faced relatively little federal regulation.

Research cited in the complaint

Virginia's lawsuit cites a Center for Countering Digital Hate study estimating that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok generated and posted on X millions of sexualized images, including more than 20,000 depicting children. The complaints cite a CCDH analysis estimating Grok produced about 3 million sexualized images over 11 days, including 23,338 depicting children.

Company's response

SpaceX did not immediately comment. SpaceX was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

The company has previously taken some steps on the issue. In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing "where it's illegal." But in early February, Reuters found Grok still generated sexualized images of people even when users warned the subjects did not consent.

The company has also gone after users who abused the tool. SpaceX is suing at least two people in the U.S. for allegedly misusing Grok to create child sexual abuse material.

In other litigation, the company has disputed similar claims. In a UK lawsuit brought by lawmaker Jess Asato, the company denied the claims, arguing that obviously fictitious AI-generated content cannot violate privacy rights.

Mounting legal pressure

The state suits add to a growing pile of litigation. SpaceX faces more than a dozen lawsuits from individuals who say Grok generated non-consensual sexual images of them as minors or adults. States across the country have filed a growing number of lawsuits against social media and AI companies over alleged harms to residents.

SpaceX inherited the Grok business through a corporate deal. SpaceX acquired xAI in February and rebranded the AI division as SpaceX Super Intelligence in October.

What comes next

The cases will move forward in state courts in Richmond and Portland. Legal experts say consumer protection laws give state attorneys general a way to pursue AI companies over marketing claims even without new federal AI rules.

The lawsuits arrive at a busy time for Musk's company, which is also dealing with heavy spending on AI infrastructure. Other states that have opened investigations into Grok could follow with suits of their own.