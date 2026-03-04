McDonald's Corp. CEO Chris Kempczinski found himself the unwitting star of a viral social media moment after a promotional video of him taste-testing the chain's new Big Arch burger drew widespread ridicule, with commenters mocking his hesitant bite, stiff delivery and apparent discomfort while praising his own "product."

The clip, originally posted to Kempczinski's Instagram (@chrisk_mcd) in late February 2026, exploded in popularity over the weekend of March 1-2, amassing tens of thousands of views, shares and comments across platforms including Instagram, X, Reddit and TikTok. In the roughly 30-second reel, Kempczinski introduces the oversized burger — featuring two quarter-pound beef patties, extra cheese, crispy onions and a special sauce — as a limited-time U.S. launch item debuting March 3.

"I love this product. It is so good," he says, tapping the wrapped burger gently before unwrapping it. "I'm going to do a tasting right now, but I'm going to eat this for my lunch, just so you know." He then takes what many viewers described as a tiny, cautious nibble — barely denting the massive sandwich — before holding it toward the camera to "prove" the bite. "There's so much going on with this," he adds, followed by effusive praise: "It's distinctively McDonald's ... delicious."

Social media users pounced on the awkwardness. One widely shared comment read, "Man's aura screams kale salad," implying the polished executive seemed more at home with health food than fast-food indulgence. Others called the performance "robotic," "disingenuous" and "the most unnatural thing I've ever seen." Comments included: "He looks like he's never eaten a burger before," "That was the smallest first bite I've ever seen," and "We need to see less CEOs doing normal stuff. I don't like it."

The phrase "product" — repeated multiple times instead of "burger" — fueled further mockery, with parodies likening it to a corporate infomercial for shampoo or industrial cleaner. "What a delicious product my fellow humans," one sarcastic reply quipped. Some suggested Kempczinski appeared "visibly disgusted" or "panicked" when confronting the burger's size, comparing his nibble to "Squidward trying a Krabby Patty."

The Big Arch, tested previously in Portugal, Germany and Canada, features double the beef of a standard Quarter Pounder with Cheese, plus American and cheddar cheeses, pickles, onions, lettuce and a signature sauce on a sesame seed bun. Priced around $8-$9 depending on location, it aims to compete in the premium burger segment amid competition from chains like Shake Shack and Smashburger.

McDonald's has not commented directly on the viral backlash, though the company promoted the launch heavily on its channels, emphasizing the burger's hearty appeal for "big appetites." Kempczinski, who became CEO in 2019 and chairman in 2024, has focused on value menus, digital sales and menu innovation during his tenure, including the return of fan favorites and healthier options.

The incident echoes past executive gaffes that backfired on social media. Critics argue such forced "relatable" content often highlights disconnects between corporate leadership and everyday consumers. "He's trying too hard to sell something he clearly doesn't eat," one Reddit user wrote in a thread with thousands of upvotes. Others defended Kempczinski, noting the pressure of on-camera performances and suggesting the small bite was pragmatic given the burger's size.

The video's timing coincides with the Big Arch's nationwide U.S. rollout on March 3, 2026, with McDonald's hoping to drive traffic amid economic pressures on fast-food spending. The chain has faced scrutiny over prices and portion sizes in recent years, prompting value-focused promotions like the $5 Meal Deal.

Online reaction remained polarized as of March 4. Supporters praised Kempczinski's transparency in sharing behind-the-scenes content, while detractors used the clip to question brand authenticity. Memes proliferated, superimposing kale salads or salads over Kempczinski's face or dubbing his voice with lines like "This product is so healthy."

The episode highlights the double-edged sword of executive social media presence in 2026. While intended to humanize leaders and build excitement, unpolished moments can amplify criticism in an era of instant, viral judgment.

McDonald's stock (NYSE: MCD) showed minimal movement amid broader market volatility from geopolitical events, closing slightly lower on March 3. Analysts view the Big Arch as a potential traffic driver, though execution and consumer reception remain key.

For now, the CEO's taste test has become an unintended masterclass in online roasting — proving even the head of the world's largest fast-food chain can't escape the internet's sharp eye when a burger bite goes awry.