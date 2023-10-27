SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnidian, a foremost leader in solar asset management for both commercial and residential clients across the country and with an expanded international presence in Australia since 2022, announced today that it successfully closed a $25 million funding round.

The equity round included participation from existing investors Activate Capital, WIND Ventures, Avista Development, Inc., Evergy Ventures, National Grid Partners, Congruent Ventures, and Blue Bear Capital, and new investor HSBC Asset Management. HSBC Asset Management's investment in Omnidian continues its strategy of backing early-stage companies with technologies focused on a net zero economy, especially through innovative solutions which accelerate de-carbonization and de-pollution.

Omnidian's stature is bolstered by its extensive network that encompasses over 200 solar system experts and advocates across 34 states, and an extensive field service network covering 93% of all nationwide ZIP codes. These specialists use Omnidian's state-of-the-art proprietary software to remotely detect performance issues and manage commercial and residential solar assets efficiently.

In the year following the Inflation Reduction Act's enactment, companies have announced over $110 billion in new clean energy manufacturing investments. Addressing the rapidly growing sector, Mark Liffmann, CEO, observed, "The post-purchase experience is often sidelined. At Omnidian, we bridge this chasm in partnership with our clients, nurturing solar assets throughout their life cycle and accelerating clean energy investments."

Part of the capital funding will be used to further technical innovation to give clients improved transparency into portfolio performance, job site status, and active remediations.

Liffmann added, “Today our clients have individual portfolio managers. Those won’t be replaced, but we’re building additional transparency and reporting enhancements across our growing portfolio of clients to improve the client experience and support our portfolio managers.”

This raise leaves Omnidian well-capitalized as they continue on their goal towards being the premier asset performance management solution for enterprise-level commercial and residential clients.

For further information about Omnidian or inquiries related to the recent funding, please visit www.omnidian.com

About Omnidian

Omnidian's mission is to protect and accelerate investments in clean energy. By focusing on end-to-end asset management for both commercial and residential installers and developers nationwide, Omnidian has positioned itself as a vanguard in the industry. Omnidian has been named a Top 100 Places To Work recipient for five consecutive years, ranks among the Global Cleantech 100, and has been recognized as one of the Most Innovative U.S. Energy Companies.

