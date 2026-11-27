NEW YORK — The New York Times' Strands puzzle for Black Friday fits the long holiday weekend. Its theme is about getting away from work.

Friday's game is puzzle No. 999, one short of the game's 1,000th puzzle. The official theme is "Take your leave." Players must find seven theme words and one spangram.

Spoilers follow, starting with hints and ending with the full answers.

How Strands works

Strands gives players a six-by-eight grid of letters. They connect adjacent letters, in any direction, to form words that fit the day's theme. Every letter on the board is used exactly once.

Each puzzle includes a spangram, a word or phrase that describes the theme and stretches across the board from one side to the other. Finding non-theme words of four letters or more earns hints that reveal theme words.

Hints for Strands No. 999

Here are some hints, from vague to specific:

Theme hint: Think of a respite from the normal routine. How many: There are seven theme words, plus the spangram. Word lengths: The theme words have 4, 5, 5, 6, 6, 7 and 8 letters. First letters: The theme words start with B, H, P, R and V. Spangram length: The spangram has seven letters and starts with T. Spangram position: It runs from the left side of the board on the fourth row to the right side on the fifth row. Spangram meaning: It describes a period away from one's job or normal duties.

Players looking for extra hints can try non-theme words such as SENT, TAKE, STARK, STARE, SAVE or ROBE.

Today's spangram

The spangram for Friday's Strands is:

TIMEOFF

The phrase fits the holiday weekend. Many Americans are taking time off for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Today's Strands answers

The theme words for Strands No. 999 are:

REST BREAK PAUSE RECESS HIATUS HOLIDAY VACATION Spangram: TIMEOFF

Each word describes a break from work, school or routine.

Strategy tips

The theme words are mostly common synonyms. Once you find the spangram, think of everyday words for a break, such as those used for school or work schedules.

Shorter words can be harder to spot. REST and BREAK may hide inside other letter clusters, so look carefully near longer words you've already found.

Players who get stuck can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every three valid non-theme words fill the hint meter, which then reveals a theme word.

Yesterday's answer

Thursday's puzzle, No. 998, had the theme "A crowded table." Its spangram was CHOSENFAMILY.

Next up: No. 1,000

Saturday's Strands will be puzzle No. 1,000, a milestone for the game.

Strands is part of the New York Times Games lineup along with Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword. A new puzzle will be available Saturday at midnight local time.