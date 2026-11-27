NEW YORK — The New York Times' Connections puzzle for Black Friday is filled with royal-sounding words, but there is no royalty category. That is likely to trip up many players.

Friday's game is puzzle No. 1265. Players must sort 16 words into four groups of four and can make only four mistakes before the game ends.

Spoilers follow, starting with hints and ending with the full answers.

How Connections works

Each group is color-coded by difficulty. Yellow is usually the most straightforward, followed by green and blue. Purple is often based on wordplay and is usually the hardest.

Today's 16 words

The board contains:

ALICE WALKER, BRUSH, CAMISOLE, FLOWERY LANGUAGE, GRAZE, KISS, LEOPARDESS, MISTLETOE, MONARCH, PEAHEN, PINWHEEL, PRINCE, QUEEN, ROYALTY, SKIM, VIXEN

Hints for each group

Here are some gentle nudges, as TechRadar suggested:

Yellow: Just a touch Green: Ewe should get this Blue: Keep instep with this one Purple: It's self-referential

For a bigger hint, here is one word from each group:

Yellow: SKIM Green: PEAHEN Blue: PINWHEEL Purple: ROYALTY

Today's categories

Yellow: Touch Lightly Green: Female Animals Blue: Ending in Parts of the Foot Purple: Associated With the Color Purple

Today's Connections answers

The full solution for Connections No. 1265:

Touch Lightly: BRUSH, GRAZE, KISS, SKIM Female Animals: LEOPARDESS, PEAHEN, QUEEN, VIXEN Ending in Parts of the Foot: CAMISOLE, MISTLETOE, MONARCH, PINWHEEL Associated With the Color Purple: ALICE WALKER, FLOWERY LANGUAGE, PRINCE, ROYALTY

Where players may get stuck

The main trap is the royal words. QUEEN, PRINCE, MONARCH and ROYALTY all suggest a royalty group, but no such group exists. They are split among three categories.

QUEEN belongs with the female animals. A queen is a female cat, and the word is also used for female bees and ants. VIXEN is a female fox, PEAHEN is a female peafowl and LEOPARDESS is a female leopard.

MONARCH belongs in the blue group because it ends in ARCH, a part of the foot. The others hide SOLE in CAMISOLE, TOE in MISTLETOE and HEEL in PINWHEEL.

The purple group connects ideas to the color purple. Alice Walker wrote "The Color Purple." "Purple prose" describes flowery language. Prince was famous for "Purple Rain," and purple has long been associated with royalty.

The yellow group is the most direct. BRUSH, GRAZE, KISS and SKIM all describe a light touch.

Tips for solving Connections

Watch for red herrings. When several words share an obvious theme, as with today's royal words, the puzzle may be setting a trap. Look inside the words. Blue and purple groups often hide smaller words, like the foot parts in today's puzzle. Solve the easiest group first. Locking in an obvious group narrows the remaining options. Use the shuffle button. Rearranging the board can help you spot new links.

Connections is part of the New York Times Games lineup alongside Wordle, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword. A new puzzle will be available Saturday at midnight local time.