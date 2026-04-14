SAN FRANCISCO — Nicole Kidman, one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses, is adding an unexpected chapter to her storied career: training to become a death doula. The 58-year-old Oscar winner revealed her new calling during a public talk at the University of San Francisco on Saturday, saying the experience of her mother's death inspired her to support others facing life's final chapter.

"It may sound a little weird," Kidman told the audience at the War Memorial Gym, "but I'm learning to be a death doula." Her comments, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and Variety, quickly spread across social media and entertainment outlets, striking a chord with fans drawn to the star's vulnerability.

A death doula, also known as an end-of-life doula, is a non-medical professional who provides emotional, practical and spiritual support to dying individuals and their families. Unlike hospice workers focused on clinical care, death doulas help with legacy planning, vigil sitting, grief support and creating meaningful end-of-life experiences.

Grief Fuels New Purpose

Kidman's decision stems directly from the September 2024 death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, at age 84 after a prolonged illness. The actress has spoken previously about missing the Venice Film Festival premiere of her film "Babygirl" to be at her mother's side. She later described the experience as leaving her mother feeling isolated in her final days.

"I wish there had been more support," Kidman reflected, according to multiple accounts of the USF event. The loss prompted deep reflection on how society handles death, leading her to seek training through organizations such as the International End-of-Life Doula Association (INELDA).

Kidman, who has long been open about family, mental health and personal growth, framed the pursuit as part of her "expansion" beyond acting. She continues to star in major projects, including the upcoming "Scarpetta" series, but views this training as a meaningful way to give back.

What Death Doulas Actually Do

Death doulas offer a range of services tailored to individual needs. They might assist with creating advance care directives, planning memorial services, providing companionship during the active dying process, or supporting families through bereavement. Training typically involves coursework on active listening, cultural competency, ritual creation and self-care to avoid burnout.

The role has gained visibility in recent years as more people seek alternatives to institutionalized end-of-life care. Proponents say death doulas help normalize conversations about mortality, reduce fear and ensure dying people feel seen and supported. Demand has grown particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted gaps in emotional care.

Kidman's celebrity involvement could further destigmatize the field. "She's using her platform to shine a light on something many avoid discussing," said one end-of-life care advocate who was not involved in her training.

A Career of Depth and Transformation

Born in Honolulu and raised in Australia, Kidman has built a career defined by bold choices and emotional depth. From her breakthrough in "Dead Calm" to Oscar-winning turns in "The Hours" and critically acclaimed performances in "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing," she has often portrayed complex women navigating loss, identity and resilience.

Off-screen, Kidman has been candid about infertility struggles, her high-profile marriages to Tom Cruise and Keith Urban, and raising children Sunday and Faith with Urban. She has also spoken about anxiety and the pressures of fame. Her mother, a former nurse and educator, remained a grounding influence throughout.

Friends and colleagues describe Kidman as someone who throws herself fully into new endeavors. Those close to her say this latest path aligns with her lifelong interest in human connection and storytelling — now extending to the ultimate human story.

Broader Cultural Shift

Kidman's announcement arrives amid a growing "death positive" movement. Books like "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande and documentaries exploring conscious dying have encouraged more open dialogue. Organizations such as INELDA and the Death Doula Network report increasing enrollment in training programs.

In Australia, where Kidman maintains strong ties, palliative care experts welcomed the news. "High-profile voices help break the taboo," said a Sydney-based grief counselor. "When someone like Nicole Kidman talks about supporting the dying, it gives permission for others to explore these roles."

Kidman has not detailed when she might begin offering doula services or whether it will remain a private pursuit. She emphasized at the USF event that acting remains central to her life, but this new training represents personal healing and purpose.

Personal Healing Through Service

For Kidman, the journey appears deeply therapeutic. She has described sitting with her mother's loneliness as a catalyst for change. By learning to companion others, she may also find solace for her own grief.

Fans have responded with an outpouring of support, sharing stories of their own losses and praising Kidman's courage. Social media posts praising her authenticity have gone viral, with many calling it her most meaningful role yet.

As Kidman continues balancing blockbuster commitments with this intimate calling, her path highlights a universal truth: even the most celebrated lives confront mortality, and how we face it can define our legacy.

Whether she eventually serves clients publicly or keeps the work private, Kidman's commitment signals a thoughtful evolution. In choosing to train as a death doula, the actress renowned for bringing characters to vivid life is now preparing to help others navigate death with dignity, comfort and grace.