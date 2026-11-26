HP Inc. shares jumped Wednesday morning. Investors took a second, more positive look at the computer and printer maker's quarterly results, which beat Wall Street forecasts on both earnings and revenue.

HP stock traded at $30.68 around 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, up $2.74, or 9.81%. Volume was about 5.9 million shares shortly after the open, against a daily average of about 14.8 million. That puts the Palo Alto, California-based company's market value near $27.8 billion.

The rally reverses the reaction of a day earlier. When HP reported after the bell Tuesday, the stock first gave back its gains. The shares fell more than 3% as investors focused on a cautious fiscal 2027 outlook and ongoing margin pressure in its core Personal Systems business.

Beat on both lines

HP reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.83 a share on revenue of $16.0 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $0.75 a share and $15.43 billion. The revenue figure beat the consensus estimate by roughly $570 million.

Fourth-quarter net revenue rose 9.3% from a year earlier, or 8.6% in constant currency. GAAP diluted net EPS was $0.84, flat with the prior-year period and within the company's outlook of $0.74 to $0.84. The adjusted figure also cleared the company's own target. HP had guided for adjusted earnings of 69 cents to 79 cents a share.

Not every number improved. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS, which includes tariff refunds, was down 10.8% from the prior-year period. GAAP operating margin fell to 5.3% from 6.6% a year earlier.

Full-year growth and shareholder returns

For the full year, HP reported fiscal 2026 net revenue of $60.5 billion, up 9.5%, or 7.8% in constant currency. Non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $3.33, up from $3.12 a year earlier and above the outlook of $3.19 to $3.29. GAAP diluted net EPS for the year was $2.62, down from $2.65.

Cash generation was steady. HP produced fourth-quarter operating cash flow of $0.9 billion and free cash flow of $0.8 billion, and returned $0.8 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Capital returned to shareholders in fiscal 2026 totaled $2.3 billion. The company also announced a dividend increase alongside the results.

Cautious guidance

The main worry for investors Tuesday night was the outlook. HP issued a fiscal 2027 profit forecast that it described as prudent, pointing to lingering pressure on both costs and demand.

PC makers have spent the past year dealing with higher memory and component costs, tariff disruptions and uneven corporate spending. HP has been pitching AI-capable PCs and workstations as the next upgrade driver. Wednesday's jump suggests some investors decided the beat and the cash returns outweighed the cautious guidance. Others may see it as a relief rally after a weak stretch.

Even after Wednesday's gain, the stock trades at about 10.7 times earnings. That valuation is modest compared with the broader technology sector. Shares are about 16.5% above where they stood a year ago and well above their 52-week low of $17.56.

HP is led by interim CEO Bruce Broussard, with Karen Parkhill as chief financial officer. Investors will look to the company's next update for detail on how memory costs, demand for AI PCs and the timing of the corporate refresh cycle shape fiscal 2027.

U.S. markets are open Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading volume is often lighter before the holiday, which can amplify price moves in individual stocks.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.