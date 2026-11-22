"Grand Theft Auto VI" adds a behavior system that tracks how each player commits crimes. It affects how police react, how players recharge a key combat ability and, according to Rockstar Games, how the story ends.

The system is called the Criminal Profile. It is modeled on the Honor system from Red Dead Redemption 2 and tracks how violently and carelessly you act toward people and animals. Each of the game's two leads, Jason and Lucia, has a separate profile.

Many players may not notice it at first. It runs in the background and isn't shown on the HUD, so you check it manually.

No "good guy" option

The system doesn't reward players for being heroes. Unlike some morality systems, there is no saintly end of the scale. The best rating is Professional. As Red Bull Gaming writer Phil Briel put it, "The best you can be here is a pro."

The profile has five levels, from best to worst:

Professional: Stealthy, non-lethal play that avoids detection. Hardened: Forceful but controlled play in which civilians are spared. Violent: Lethal by default, including toward police and civilians. Psycho: Excessive violence against police, civilians and animals. Irredeemable: Reached by staying at Psycho too long.

How Focus works

The profile is tied to Focus, the game's slow-motion aiming mode. Your level determines which actions refill Focus, so stealth players and headshot players charge it differently.

At the Professional and Hardened levels, Focus recharges through stealth takedowns, non-lethal incapacitations and considerate acts toward civilians. At Violent and Psycho, it recharges through headshots. At Irredeemable, Focus doesn't recharge on its own at all.

How police respond

The rating also changes how the game's world reacts. At Psycho and Irredeemable, police are far more likely to open fire on sight, and every encounter becomes a fight to the end.

Players at the top three levels can still surrender to police. At Psycho and Irredeemable they can't, which leaves fighting or fleeing as the only options.

What raises and lowers your rating

Careful play helps. Non-lethal takedowns, stealthy approaches, sparing bystanders and clean robberies improve the profile. In robberies, that means threatening staff instead of harming them, disabling alarms, destroying security tapes and evidence, and leaving before police arrive. Starting in Chapter 3, a tool called the Snap Gun lets players get into back rooms quietly.

Some actions quickly push players toward the bottom of the scale. Finishing off enemies who are already down pushes you toward Violent. Mass killings of police or civilians, killing animals (hunting doesn't count), driving over cemetery gravestones and extreme stunts push you toward Psycho.

The system doesn't expect perfection. Violence is the biggest factor, and even Professional players will leave some bodies behind. The game separates necessary violence from excessive violence.

Moving up and down, until you can't

For most of the game, a player's rating can recover. Players can move freely between Professional, Hardened, Violent and Psycho. To improve, they can use limb shots and stealth takedowns, avoid civilians, avoid unnecessary shootouts with police and finish robberies cleanly.

Irredeemable is different. It is permanent for that playthrough and locks only the character who reached it. According to Rockstar, it also affects the game's finale, though the details aren't fully known yet.

Because Jason and Lucia have separate profiles, one character can play by the book while the other spirals.

How to check your profile

Since the profile doesn't appear on screen during normal play, players have to look it up. Open the map, press L1 on PS5 or LB on Xbox, and select the "Jason & Lucia" tab. During gameplay, holding right on the D-pad shows the profile icon in the bottom-right corner.

Why it matters

The Criminal Profile is a bigger change for the series than it may seem. In earlier GTA games, chaos usually had few lasting consequences beyond a wanted level that eventually faded. In GTA 6, a player's habits build up into a lasting reputation that changes how the game plays.

Players who want a calmer game, with easier police encounters, stealth-based Focus and the option to surrender, should aim for Professional or Hardened. Players who prefer all-out mayhem can still play that way, but they risk ending up at Irredeemable and losing options permanently, including possibly in the ending.