Google Will Restrict Free Gemini Users to Flash Lite on Oct. 9 and Pull Pro From Its $4.99 AI Plus Plan

Google will cut free access to its better Gemini models on Oct. 9, leaving unpaid users on Flash Lite and removing Gemini Pro from the $4.99-a-month AI Plus plan, the company has told subscribers.

Free accounts can now choose Flash Lite, Flash or Pro. After Friday, Flash requires AI Plus. Pro, and a "Deep Think" reasoning option, will be limited to AI Pro at $19.99 a month or AI Ultra at $99.99. Google said AI Plus subscribers will get an email telling them when Pro access ends. Users will still be able to set low, medium or high effort on a model. Higher effort can use up the monthly allowance faster, the company said.

The change is a price list, not a new model. Flash Lite is the smallest of the three. Flash is the standard. Pro is the one Google has sold as the stronger reasoner. A free user who has been switching to Pro for harder questions will land on the light model unless they pay. An AI Plus subscriber who bought the $4.99 tier for Pro is being moved down to Flash and invited to pay four times as much to get Pro back.

Google has not published a count of how many free queries were going to Pro, or how much the cap is expected to save. The structure is the disclosure. The free tier remains, on the cheapest model. The middle tier keeps a middle model and loses the top one. The top model sits behind the $19.99 and $99.99 plans that already bundled more usage, more context and the Deep Think option.

Rivals have drawn the same line in stages. OpenAI has kept a free ChatGPT tier on a smaller model and put the strongest reasoning behind paid plans. Anthropic's free Claude access is capped and slower. Google's difference this week is the direction: a plan that included Pro will no longer include it. That is a downgrade for people already paying, not only a gate for people who were not.

The effort control is the other lever. A high-effort setting on Flash can exhaust a cap that a low-effort setting would not. Google is telling users they can still ask for more work from a model, and that the meter will notice. For a free account stuck on Flash Lite, the choice is how hard to push a smaller system before the limit hits.

Oct. 9 is the date the menu changes. Until then, free users can still open Pro. After that, the free Gemini product is Flash Lite, the $4.99 product is Flash, and Pro is a $19.99 feature. Google's email to AI Plus subscribers is the notice. The price of the model they were using is the change.