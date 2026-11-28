Amazon's Black Friday sale is in full swing, with record-low prices on Apple gear, Nintendo's newest console, big-screen TVs and the company's own smart home devices, as shoppers move quickly to grab limited-time markdowns.

The online retail giant is advertising discounts across nearly every category, from headphones and tablets to kitchen appliances and beauty tools. Shopping editors say some of the strongest prices are on Amazon-made devices, which are often discounted most heavily during major sales events.

Here are 20 of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available Friday, based on pricing tracked by Tom's Guide and NBC Select. Prices can change quickly and some items may sell out.

Tech And Audio

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3: $149, down from $249, a record low. 2. Bose QuietComfort Headphones: $167, down from $359. 3. Apple iPad (11-inch, A16, 128GB): $379, down from $449. 4. Apple MacBook Neo: $599, down from $699. 5. Apple Watch Series 12: $329, down from $399. 6. Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: $499, down from $549. 7. PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller: $54, down from $74.

TVs

8. Sony Bravia 6 OLED (83-inch): $1,198, down from $1,999.99. 9. Hisense CanvasTV (65-inch): $897, down from $1,999. 10. Roku 65-inch Pro Series Smart TV: $799, down from $1,199.

Amazon Devices And Smart Home

11. Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: $27, down from $149. 12. Ring Battery Doorbell: $38, down from $119. 13. Fire TV Stick HD: $15, down from $39. 14. Blink Mini 2K+: $15, down from $39.

Home And Kitchen

15. KitchenAid Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (5.5-quart): $299, down from $499. 16. Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer: $169, down from $249. 17. Shark NeverChange Air Purifier: $149, down from $249. 18. Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (40-ounce): about $22, down from $45.

Beauty And Gifts

19. Shark FlexStyle Multi-Styler & Hair Drying System: $199, down from $349. 20. Skylight Calendar: $239, down from $299.

Standout Picks

The AirPods Pro 3 are among the most widely watched deals of the weekend. Tom's Guide pointed to the earbuds' record-low $149 price, Apple's 11-inch iPad dipping to $379, and a Blink Outdoor 4 and Video Doorbell bundle for just $27 as some of the hottest deals of the day.

The Switch 2 bundle is also drawing attention. Nintendo's latest console has seen few discounts since launch, so the $50 savings with Mario Kart World included is one of the better gaming offers available.

For home security buyers, Amazon's own Blink and Ring products are priced at levels usually seen only during big sales events, with some cameras now costing less than $30.

Know Before You Buy

Shopping experts advise checking a product's price history before buying, because some "sale" prices match what an item cost earlier in the year. Price-tracking tools can show whether a deal is truly a low.

That advice comes as Amazon faces criticism over its pricing. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., cited a report from the think tank Groundwork claiming that about one in three Amazon Black Friday deals offered no real savings. Amazon rejected the findings, saying in a statement on its website that the group published "deeply flawed and false claims."

Shoppers may also want to watch for technical glitches. Outage tracker Downdetector flagged a jump in user reports of Amazon problems Friday morning.

Amazon's Black Friday prices are expected to last through the weekend, with many rolling into Cyber Monday on Nov. 30. Lightning deals and the deepest discounts, however, often sell out within hours.