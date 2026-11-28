Gamers hoping for a big price cut on Sony's PlayStation 5 this Black Friday are largely out of luck. This year's sales offer few meaningful console discounts, though bargains are still available on refurbished hardware, controllers, bundles and games.

The lack of steep console deals follows price increases earlier this year. The PS5 Digital Edition now costs $599 and the disc version $649, according to GamesRadar. The higher prices have changed the usual holiday playbook, in which Sony and retailers often cut console prices to lure buyers.

Refurbished Consoles Offer The Best Savings

For shoppers set on buying a PS5, Sony's certified refurbished units are among the better options. The refurbished PS5 Slim Digital Edition is $499 and the refurbished Slim with a disc drive is $549. An original-model refurbished PS5 is available for $519.

Certified refurbished consoles are inspected and come with a warranty, which makes them a common choice for budget-minded buyers.

Bundles And Accessories

Walmart is selling a PS5 disc console bundled with Marvel's Wolverine for $688, down from $719.98. The retailer also has a PlayStation Portal bundle for $294. The Portal is a handheld device that lets players stream games from their PS5 over Wi-Fi.

Best Buy is taking $30 off select bundles, while GameStop is listing a new PS5 Slim Digital at about $599, roughly in line with Sony's current list price.

One of the clearest deals is on Sony's DualSense wireless controller, which is $54 at Amazon, down from $74.99. Extra controllers are a popular holiday purchase for families and for players who host multiplayer sessions.

Game Discounts

Games are seeing bigger cuts than hardware. FromSoftware's acclaimed Elden Ring is $15, and Marvel's Wolverine, one of the year's biggest PlayStation releases, is $49.

Deep game discounts often appear during Black Friday on both physical copies at retailers and digital titles in the PlayStation Store.

PS5 Pro Stays Expensive

Sony's top-end PS5 Pro has a list price of $899.99. Shoppers have found few significant discounts on the premium model, which is aimed at players who want higher frame rates and sharper visuals on high-end TVs.

Some retailer listings have shown unusually high prices. Tom's Guide reported that Walmart listed new consoles at $949 and $999. Shoppers should check whether such listings come from third-party sellers on Walmart's marketplace rather than the retailer itself, and compare against Sony's official prices before buying.

Why Console Deals Are Scarce

Console makers across the industry have raised prices this year, citing higher manufacturing and component costs and the effects of tariffs. Those increases have left little room for the deep holiday discounts gamers grew used to in earlier console generations.

Industry analysts say that without major price cuts, hardware sales this season may rely more on bundles, refurbished units and add-on value such as included games, rather than lower sticker prices.

Buying Advice

Shoppers are encouraged to compare prices across retailers and watch out for marketplace listings priced far above Sony's suggested retail prices. Checking bundle contents is also worthwhile, since a bundle that includes a game a buyer already wanted can deliver more value than a small console discount.

With Cyber Monday just days away, more PlayStation deals could appear, especially on games and accessories. A major PS5 console price cut, however, does not appear to be on the table this year.