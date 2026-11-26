Meta's Threads is now available as a dedicated app for Apple's iPad, ending a wait of more than three years for tablet users. The update also brings a new feature for tracking stocks that sharpens its rivalry with X.

The Threads iPad app is now available on the App Store, so users can use Meta's social network in a layout built for the iPad instead of the scaled-up iPhone version. No separate download is needed, because the same Threads app now runs on iPad and only needs iPadOS 16.3 or later.

A quick arrival

The launch came almost immediately after it was announced. In a post on Threads, Christopher Clare, the platform's head of design, said the iPad app was coming "very soon." He wrote: "Threads is coming to iPad very soon." The app went live the next day.

Threads launched on iPhone and Android in July 2023, so iPad owners waited more than three years for a version made for their screen.

Design for the bigger screen

The tablet version takes a simple approach. The iPad version offers a large-screen interface with a single-column layout and swipe access to search and feed menus.

Some users may want more. The iPad layout differs from the multi-column interface on Threads' web app: the main feed appears in a single column. Clare said Threads prioritized "getting out a v1" of the app, with other changes and optimizations still in the works.

Cashtags for investors

The update adds a feature aimed at finance conversations. Cashtags allow users to view related posts, live prices and charts for NYSE- and Nasdaq-listed stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. Cashtags begin with a dollar sign followed by a ticker.

That puts Threads in more direct competition with X, which has long been a hub for market chatter and offers its own cashtags.

Faster than Instagram

The timing stands out compared with Meta's other apps. Instagram may have taken 15 years to arrive on iPad, but Meta's Threads has reached Apple's tablet sooner.

Threads continues to grow. Meta said Threads has 500 million monthly active users. The company is aiming for a billion over time.

Users are likely to push for features like a multi-column view and a fuller landscape mode. Meta has not said when further iPad updates will arrive.

For now, the launch gives tablet users a native way to read and post on Threads, along with new tools for following market conversations.