SAN FRANCISCO — OpenAI's chief scientist has called on artificial intelligence developers to agree on shared limits for their most powerful models. He proposed a measurement known as "perplexity" as a common yardstick for AI progress, an unusual call for restraint from one of the industry's leading labs.

Jakub Pachocki made the proposal on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in a blog post backed by CEO Sam Altman. He proposed that AI developers adopt shared limits on increasingly powerful models and use perplexity as a common industry metric for AI progress.

"I further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to understand and monitor AI behavior achieves a certain concrete milestone," Pachocki wrote.

What perplexity measures

The proposal relies on a technical measure familiar to AI researchers. Pachocki described perplexity as a model intelligence metric that measures how well a model predicts the next token on average. Lower perplexity means better predictions.

Pachocki laid out his case in a post titled "Perplexity and Intelligence." In it, he publicly disclosed years of internal tracking data on pre-training.

Why now

Pachocki argued that time is short. He wrote that AI could help drive fundamental advances in AI training methods as soon as 2027, and that those advances could outpace progress in monitoring and safety.

He said developers should not cross agreed capability thresholds until new monitoring and safety mechanisms are in place. He advocated an industry standard with a first limit on development and defined milestones that must be met before that limit is exceeded.

One example of the milestone he has in mind is a more advanced oversight tool. Pachocki pointed to a successor to chain-of-thought monitors as one such milestone.

Altman's backing

OpenAI's chief executive publicly endorsed the idea. Altman backed the proposal in a post on X, saying the industry should seek agreement on common limits for AI development. He called Pachocki's essay "the most important thing OpenAI has published in awhile." Altman said such limits would help ensure safety and control.

Open questions

The proposal leaves key details unresolved. Reuters reported that it does not specify what the milestone is, how it would be measured, or who would verify it. The report also did not mention responses from any other AI labs, companies or regulators.

That gap matters. Any shared limit would require rivals such as Google, Anthropic, Meta and SpaceX's AI unit to agree to the same measurements and restrictions, at a time when the race among them is intense.

Context

The proposal came amid growing concern inside and outside the industry about the risks of AI's rapidly growing capabilities.

Supporters of the idea say a common, measurable threshold could make safety commitments easier to compare and enforce than vague promises. A single metric could also give regulators a clearer reference point.

Critics are likely to question whether perplexity captures the capabilities that matter most for safety, since a model's ability to predict text does not necessarily reflect every kind of risky behavior. Some may also question whether a voluntary agreement among competitors would hold without government enforcement.

For now, the proposal stands as a public challenge from OpenAI to its rivals. It asks them to agree on where to stop, and on what must be true before anyone goes further.