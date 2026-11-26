Motorola's next entry-level flip phone could get one of its biggest upgrades in years, according to a new leak. The report says the base Razr will adopt the large cover screen previously reserved for the company's pricier models.

A leaked spec sheet published by Android Headlines says the Razr 2027 will get the full-size 4-inch cover screen from the pricier Razr models, plus a larger battery and faster charging, with a launch planned for January 2027. Motorola hasn't confirmed anything.

A bigger outer screen

The cover display is the main change. Today's base Razr 2026 has a 3.6-inch, 90Hz cover display set inside a visible border. The leak says the Razr 2027 moves to a 4-inch, 1272 x 1080 OLED cover screen that runs at 120Hz, the same size used on the Razr Plus and Razr Ultra.

The panel type would also change. The cover display will reportedly transition from an AMOLED screen to an OLED panel.

A larger outer screen matters on flip phones. It lets users check messages, run apps and take selfies without opening the device.

Faster inner screen and bigger battery

The main display also gets an upgrade. The main 6.9-inch panel is unchanged, yet it gets faster with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Battery life could improve too. The battery increases from 4,800 mAh to 5,000 mAh. The phone reportedly gets a Dimensity 7550X chip and 45W charging.

Codename and name

The phone has an internal name. It is codenamed "Raptor" and may be called the Razr 70 outside the U.S.

There is some confusion over the codename. An FCC-certified Motorola device carrying the "Raptor27" codename was flagged last week as a possible candidate for the Razr Ultra 2027, based on how Motorola's model numbers have tracked across past generations. The new leak reuses that same Raptor name but assigns it to the base model instead.

January launch

The timing would be earlier than usual. The phone is reportedly due in January, possibly at Lenovo Tech World during CES, per Android Authority. Motorola, owned by Lenovo, has typically launched its Razr lineup later in the year.

Questions remain

The leak covers only one model. The report mentions only the base model, not the Razr+ or Ultra, so the status of those two premium variants remains unknown.

There may also be a drawback. One leak says software support shrinks. Pricing has not been reported.

Competition

If accurate, the upgrades would make Motorola's cheapest flip phone more competitive with rivals such as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip line. A larger cover screen at the entry-level price could appeal to buyers who previously had to pay more for that feature.

All details remain unconfirmed until Motorola officially announces the device.