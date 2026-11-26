Mozilla has released Firefox 161, giving users more control over the browser's built-in VPN with new site-by-site rules, along with a one-click button for wiping browsing data and the return of an older look.

Mozilla released Firefox 161 to the release channel on Tuesday, Nov. 24. It also fixes 110 security vulnerabilities.

Site-by-site VPN control

The headline change targets Firefox's free VPN on desktop. Firefox previously let users exclude websites from VPN protection. The latest release adds the option to keep it on for individual sites and automatically converts existing exclusions into Always off rules. Sites without a rule follow the main VPN switch.

Setting a rule takes a few steps. To add a rule, users open the VPN panel in the toolbar, select Manage VPN rules, enter the site's address, and choose Always on or Always off. The panel also shows which rule applies to the site. The rules apply to the entire domain and work independently of the main VPN toggle.

That flips how the feature works. Users can now force a site to load through the VPN even when the global toggle is off. Rules can also be managed under Settings, in the Privacy & Security section.

The feature is meant to save time. Users who move between sites, such as checking prices on one tab and logging into a bank on another, no longer have to switch the VPN on and off by hand.

About Firefox's free VPN

The VPN is relatively new to the browser. Firefox has included a built-in VPN since version 149, released in March 2026. It is free with a monthly data limit of 50 GB but only masks traffic that originates in Firefox, unlike Mozilla VPN, which protects the entire device.

New Fire button

The update also makes it easier to erase browsing traces. A new "Fire" toolbar button clears browsing history, downloads, cookies, site data, temporary files, saved form information and site permissions; set to remove everything, it signs the user out and opens a fresh window.

Proton look returns

Longtime users get a nostalgic option. The update brings back the browser's older Proton look as an optional theme and adds a keyboard shortcut for copying the current tab's URL. It also offers easier access to saved tab groups.

Android and cars

Mobile and in-car users also get new features. The update expands Reader View's read-aloud feature to Android and brings Firefox to compatible car dashboards. The browser is now available in cars with Google built-in.

Faster updates

The release is part of a new pace for Firefox. Firefox 161 is another drop on the faster two-week update pace Mozilla started testing this fall.

How to update

Firefox usually updates automatically. Users can check manually by opening the browser menu, selecting Help and choosing About Firefox, which downloads and installs the latest version.

Given the 110 security fixes in this release, Mozilla generally advises users to update promptly.