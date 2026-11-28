The stock market is open on Black Friday, but only for a shortened session. U.S. stock exchanges will close three hours early, ending a holiday-shortened week that has kept investors on edge.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq opened at their usual 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and will close at 1 p.m. The bond market also closes early, at 2 p.m., following guidance from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. CME Group's equity index futures stop trading at 1:15 p.m.

Markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, so Friday is the only trading day between Wednesday's close and next week.

Futures Point Sharply Higher

Stock futures rose strongly ahead of the open. Shortly before 8 a.m., futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up about 1.3%, S&P 500 futures were up about 1.6%, and Nasdaq-100 futures led with a gain of roughly 2.2%, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Some analysts described the move as a technical rebound rather than a reaction to new fundamental news. Technology shares, which had been under pressure, were leading the bounce.

Trading was mixed on Wednesday before the holiday. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.62% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.25%, while the Dow rose 0.33%. That split reflected the continued rotation between high-growth technology names and more defensive or value-oriented stocks.

Light Volume Expected

The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the quietest trading sessions of the year. Many traders and portfolio managers take the day off, and volume tends to be well below normal. Thin trading can sometimes make price swings larger, because fewer orders are needed to move the market.

No major economic reports or big corporate earnings are scheduled for Friday, which leaves investors to focus on early retail spending, sector moves and individual stock news.

Stocks On The Move

Several individual names stood out in pre-market trading. Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell about 7.5% after news of a delay from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Silver prices jumped more than 9%, extending a volatile run in precious metals.

Retailers are also in focus as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season. Investors will watch early readings on in-store traffic and online sales for clues about consumer strength heading into December. Spending data from the long weekend, including Cyber Monday, is usually released early next week.

What Comes Next

Regular trading hours resume Monday, Nov. 30, with the usual 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern schedule. The next early close on Wall Street comes on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, when stock exchanges will again close at 1 p.m. Markets will be fully closed on Christmas Day.

For investors who want to place trades, brokerages generally process orders as normal during the shortened session. After-hours trading is also cut back on early-close days, so traders should check their broker's schedule before the session ends.

Holiday Trading Patterns

Historically, the period around Thanksgiving has often been favorable for stocks. Market watchers sometimes point to seasonal patterns, including the "Santa Claus rally" in the last days of December and first days of January, though past performance does not guarantee future results.

This year, investors are juggling questions about technology valuations, the strength of AI-related spending, the path of interest rates and the health of the American consumer. Friday's short session gives a brief window to reposition before December, a month that brings key inflation and jobs data and a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

For now, the answer to the holiday question is simple: Wall Street is open, but only until 1 p.m.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.