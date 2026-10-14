Yancoal Shares Climb Above $6 as Energy Stocks Rally With Oil Prices Despite Weaker Australian Market

SYDNEY — Shares of Yancoal Australia rose more than 3% on Wednesday afternoon, pushing above 6 Australian dollars as energy stocks gained on elevated oil prices, even as the broader Australian market fell.

Yancoal shares were up 19.5 Australian cents, or 3.28%, at 6.135 Australian dollars in afternoon trading, after reaching a high of 6.18 dollars. The stock had dipped as low as 5.89 dollars earlier in the session. More than 2.16 million shares changed hands.

The gain gave the coal miner a market value of about 8.1 billion Australian dollars.

Energy sector climbs

The rise came as the energy sector outperformed on the Australian market, tracking oil prices higher despite a lack of major new developments in the Middle East conflict overnight. Brent crude was trading at $106.60 a barrel.

Oil and gas producers Woodside and Santos both climbed, while coal producers were mostly flat by midday before Yancoal strengthened later in the session.

The broader market was weaker. The S&P/ASX 200 was down 59.1 points, or 0.67%, at 8,724.8 as of 3:15 p.m. Sydney time, weighed down by bank stocks.

Higher oil and gas prices can increase demand for coal as an alternative fuel for power generation, particularly when energy supplies are disrupted.

Volatile year for coal stocks

Yancoal's shares have experienced sharp swings this year as coal prices reacted to the conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier in 2026, the stock surged to an all-time high of 7.74 dollars as global coal prices rallied amid escalating Middle East tensions and fears of gas shortages, with gas-to-coal switching accelerating in Europe.

The stock later retreated. As of Oct. 2, Yancoal shares had fallen nearly 30% over the previous six months, trading at 5.74 dollars.

Even so, the shares are up about 11.6% over the past 12 months.

Record production

Yancoal has reported strong operational results this year. In the first half, attributable saleable coal production, excluding the Middlemount mine, rose 5% to 19.8 million tonnes. Thermal coal sales jumped 22% to 16.8 million tonnes, while metallurgical coal sales rose 11% to 3.1 million tonnes.

The company's average realized coal price rose 3% to 154 Australian dollars a tonne in the first half.

Yancoal posted record second-quarter production of 10.8 million tonnes, up 20% from the previous quarter. The company said it expected full-year output to land in the upper half of its guidance range, exceeding its record 2025 production.

Yancoal has guided attributable saleable production of 36.5 million to 40.5 million tonnes for 2026, with cash operating costs expected at 90 to 98 dollars a tonne.

About Yancoal

Yancoal is one of Australia's largest coal producers and exporters, supplying thermal and metallurgical coal to customers across Asia, Europe and other markets.

Its portfolio includes the Moolarben coal mine in New South Wales, the Mount Thorley and Warkworth mines and Hunter Valley Operations in the Hunter Valley, the Middlemount mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin and Premier Coal in Western Australia.

The company is a subsidiary of China's Yankuang Energy Group.

Earnings sensitivity

Because its profits are closely tied to coal prices, Yancoal's shares tend to move with energy markets. Analysts have noted that the company's operational leverage means any improvement in coal prices can significantly boost earnings, while price weakness can quickly compress margins.

In the 2025 financial year, a 17% fall in average realized coal prices squeezed the company's profit margins, sending its shares sharply lower on results day.

Investors will be watching developments in the Middle East and their effect on global energy prices, which remain the key driver of coal demand and pricing.

Yancoal is expected to release its September quarter production report in the coming weeks, which will offer an update on output, sales and realized prices.