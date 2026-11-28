NEW YORK — Saturday's Wordle may slow down even experienced players. The New York Times puzzle combines a repeated vowel with one of the least common letters in English.

Wordle No. 1,988 for Saturday, Nov. 28, is likely to test streaks. Tom's Guide said its hint is that "Today's Wordle answer is a little hazy." According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes November 28's Wordle #1,988 in 5.3 moves in easy mode, or 5.2 if playing by hard rules.

Players who want to solve it on their own can use the hints below before scrolling to the answer.

Hints For Wordle No. 1,988

These clues go from gentle to direct:

Vowels: The word has 2 vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not counting Y. Repeats: One letter appears more than once. Common letters: 2 of its 5 letters are among E, A, R, O, T, L, I, S, N and C, the ten letters that appear most in Wordle answers. Vowel placement: The vowels are the second and third letters. Definition: Feeling queasy, dizzy, or disoriented. Rhyme: Rhymes with boozy. First and last letters: It starts with W and ends with Y. Pattern: W _ O _ Y

Why It's Tricky

Two features make Saturday's puzzle harder than most. The answer contains one repeated vowel, the letter O, which appears twice, plus a sometimes vowel. It also includes Z, which rarely shows up in common starting words or early guesses.

Players who open with popular starters such as CRANE, SLATE or ADIEU may find only one or two letters, leaving many possibilities open. Rare letters are often the last ones players try.

Spoiler Warning: Today's Wordle Answer

The answer to Wordle No. 1,988 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, is:

WOOZY

The answer to Puzzle #1988 on November 28, 2026 is WOOZY, an adjective describing the lightheaded, unsteady feeling that comes with a fever, a hard knock, or standing up too quickly.

The word can also describe feeling muddled or confused, such as after waking up or taking medicine.

Recent Wordle Answers

Friday's answer, for Nov. 27, was "SHEAF." Earlier this week, answers included "SNEER" on Nov. 24 and "SPICY" on Nov. 26.

Wordle rarely repeats past answers, so many players keep track of recent solutions to narrow down their guesses.

Tips For Future Puzzles

Puzzles with double letters and rare letters stay among the hardest for Wordle players. Experts offer a few strategies:

Don't rule out repeats. Many players assume each letter appears once, but double letters such as the two O's in WOOZY are common in answers. Try uncommon letters earlier when stuck. If common letters have been eliminated, guessing a word with Z, X, Q or J can quickly narrow the field. Think about Y as a vowel. In words such as WOOZY, the final Y works as a vowel sound. Use elimination guesses. In easy mode, a guess with entirely new letters can rule out several options at once, even if it can't be the answer. Watch letter positions. Paying close attention to yellow tiles helps players avoid repeating letters in spots where they don't belong.

How Wordle Works

Wordle gives players six attempts to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change color: green for a correct letter in the right spot, yellow for a correct letter in the wrong spot, and gray for a letter not in the word.

The game, created by software engineer Josh Wardle and bought by The New York Times in early 2022, resets at midnight local time each day. It remains one of the most popular daily word games, with millions of players sharing their results on social media.

A new puzzle, Wordle No. 1,989, arrives at midnight.