Turkey has long been the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner, but more home cooks are looking at alternatives this year. A smaller guest list, a vegetarian guest or simple fatigue with the same bird can all be reasons to change things up.

Food writers and recipe developers have been rolling out lists of turkey alternatives ahead of the holiday. Here are 10 main dishes that can anchor a Thanksgiving table while still pairing well with classic sides such as stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

1. Perfect roast chicken

For smaller gatherings, a roast chicken offers many of turkey's pleasures in less time. A well-browned bird with crackling skin and juicy meat is an ideal turkey alternative for a smaller gathering, and the pan drippings make a great base for gravy. It also cooks in a fraction of the time and fits easily in a standard oven.

2. Green tea smoked duck

Duck brings richness and a sense of occasion. Smoking duck over tea gives it a delicate, aromatic flavor, with lacquered skin and tender meat, and the subtle smokiness pairs well with tart cranberry or citrus sauces.

3. Beef Wellington

For hosts who want drama, few dishes compete. Beef tenderloin wrapped in mushroom duxelles and flaky puff pastry makes a true showstopper. It takes some care, but the payoff is a luxurious roast.

4. Roast beef

A classic beef roast can also be a budget choice. A bottom round roast is typically much more affordable than a whole turkey, and it slices neatly for a crowd.

5. Bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is quick to cook but lean. Because tenderloins can easily dry out, wrapping them in bacon adds flavor as well as fat that keeps the meat moist while cooking.

6. Glazed or slow cooker ham

Ham is a longtime holiday staple that frees up oven space. A ham can be made in the slow cooker, which saves room for other dishes in the oven while delivering just as much flavor with less work. A precooked ham only needs reheating and glazing.

7. Sausage-stuffed squash

Squash can be a main dish, not just a side. Stuffed with hot Italian sausage, chard, cornbread and pecans, it captures everything people like about Southern cornbread dressing in main-dish form.

8. Mushroom risotto

Vegetarian guests deserve a true centerpiece. A mushroom risotto gives the Thanksgiving menu a rich, savory meat-free option, especially when served with a crisp salad or roasted vegetables.

9. Crawfish étouffée

A taste of Louisiana can liven up the table. Crawfish étouffée suits a smaller gathering or works as a second main for guests who want something beyond turkey.

10. Skillet chicken thighs

Chicken thighs are forgiving and affordable. Cooked in a cast iron skillet with vegetables such as bell peppers, green beans and plantains and finished with a parsley sauce, they make a colorful one-pan main.

Tips for success

Whatever the main dish, timing is key. Smaller roasts and poultry cook faster than a whole turkey, which can free up oven time for sides. Hosts serving multiple mains should consider one that cooks on the stovetop or in a slow cooker. A meat thermometer helps ensure proteins reach a safe temperature without overcooking.

Classic sides still work with nearly any of these dishes. Cranberry sauce pairs well with duck, ham and pork, while mushroom gravy can complement beef and vegetarian mains alike.