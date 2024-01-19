FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Space--Lynk Global, Inc. (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite-direct-to-standard-phone ('sat2phone') telecoms provider, and Telikom Limited (Telikom), a prominent mobile operator in Papua New Guinea, jointly announced the commencement of initial Sat2Phone services for subscribers utilizing Lynk’s "cell-towers-in-space." This collaboration is anticipated to significantly enhance mobile coverage in Papua New Guinea, benefiting both the local population and visitors.

Amos Tepi, CEO of Telikom, expressed the positive impact of this initiative on the lives of Papuans, stating, “Today’s announcement will, over time, be instrumental in improving the lives of Papuans right across our nation. Lynk’s network deployment will enable continuous mobile coverage, surpassing the limitations of traditional terrestrial mobile towers. The initial service, starting in Hela Province, will extend in 2024 and beyond, allowing Telikom to better serve new and existing subscribers.”

James Alderdice, Lynk’s VP, Asia-Pacific, highlighted Lynk's commitment to expanding services across Oceania, stating, “Our partnership with Telikom will enable mobile connectivity to be extended to the people of Papua New Guinea. Offering initial commercial service reflects Telikom’s innovative approach to bringing disparate communities together.”

The initial Sat2Phone service will begin with SMS and is expected to expand in the future to include voice and mobile broadband, ultimately delivering an urban-like mobile experience anywhere, no matter how remote. When achieved, ubiquitous connectivity will have the potential to offer life-saving emergency alerts and SMS warnings in areas vulnerable to natural disasters.

About Telikom

Telikom Limited is one of the leading telecommunication companies in the South Pacific, nationally owned, and providing a range of telecommunication services in Papua New Guinea, including local, national, and international fixed-line and mobile services. Telikom offers retail business services for voice and data broadband, along with wholesale business for these voice and data services. Telikom's business offices across the country provide sales support and service maintenance, backed by a 24/7 Customer Care Call Center.

About Lynk

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Today, Lynk allows commercial subscribers to send and receive text messages to and from space, via standard unmodified mobile devices. Lynk’s service has been demonstrated in over 25 countries and is currently being deployed commercially, based on 36 MNO commercial service contracts covering approximately 50 countries. Lynk is currently providing cell broadcast (emergency) alerts and two-way SMS messaging and plans to launch voice and mobile broadband services in the future. By partnering with Lynk via a simple roaming agreement, a mobile network operator opens the door to new revenue in untapped markets, gives subscribers peace of mind with ubiquitous connectivity, and provides a potential pathway to economic prosperity for billions. For more information, visit www.lynk.world or follow @lynktheworld.

