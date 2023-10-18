This strategic round of funding enabled the self-funded startup to accelerate growth and launch its SaaS Global Workforce Platform.

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AustraliaVCs--Outstaffer, an HR tech platform that helps businesses find, hire, equip and pay employees around the world compliantly, has secured a $1.5 million strategic funding round from some of Australia’s leading investors and VC funds, including:

Utiliti Ventures

1in100 Ventures

Side Stage Ventures

Alua Group

Spring Capital

Beachhead Ventures

Mondo Ventures

John Poynton AO

As a startup that has self-funded to date, Outstaffer plans to use the new funding to accelerate growth and further develop its products and features, including continuing development of its proprietary SaaS Global Workforce Platform, scaling its in-house team, and expanding into new countries.

This funding round was led by Outstaffer’s COO, Michael Locaso, who said, “We are humbled by the faith and belief our investment partners have shown in us, and our vision for Outstaffer. Having such esteemed entrepreneurs as our business partners will be extremely valuable as we rapidly navigate the path to our global expansion. We couldn’t be better placed to exploit the significant market opportunity in front of us.”

Sharing his thoughts on this investment, Thomas Derum, CEO of Outstaffer, shared, “We’re grateful to our investors for their belief in our vision…Their support will help us continue to fulfill our mission of enabling businesses to overcome the limits of their local talent pool and navigate the bubbling skill shortage crisis by offering a platform that makes it simple and easy to find, hire, pay and equip employees from around the world compliantly.”

Speaking about their co-lead investment, Jason Serda of Utiliti Ventures and 1in100 Ventures said, “We are incredibly excited to be on the journey with Outstaffer. They have an amazing tech-enabled platform that has been designed to disrupt how businesses manage remote employees globally. We look forward to supporting and watching Outstaffer do some incredible things globally.”

Another lead investor, Ben Grabiner of Side Stage Ventures, added, “The unprecedented growth in remote work has opened up the global talent pool to local businesses and provided employees from around the world unparalleled employment opportunities. But, it is not without its challenges. Finding, hiring and managing talent abroad as well as complying with local labour laws, providing employee benefits, and managing physical devices can be a complex and costly task. We’re excited to back Outstaffer to solve this problem and to help businesses truly unlock the global workforce.”

With several note-worthy enterprise customers already secured and plans to prioritize the US market next year, Outstaffer intends to continue relentlessly focusing on user experience and innovation while simultaneously adapting to the evolving needs of the global distributed workforce.

For more information or to arrange a demo, visit www.outstaffer.com.

About Outstaffer

Outstaffer is the developer of a SaaS-based Global Workforce Platform designed to allow companies of all sizes to tap into the global talent pool and scale remote working and distributed teams. Founded in 2020 by Thomas Derum, the platform solves the complexities of giving full-time employment to anyone from around the world with no compliance risk, enabling companies to find and hire top talent, make locally compliant payroll, offer great employee benefits, and equip their remote employees with managed devices and the tools they need to work productively, safely and securely from anywhere.

