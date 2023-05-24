Truecaller Assistant will be available within the app on both iPhone and Android

Leverages machine learning to answer your calls in a natural language

Screens your calls, filters out the spammers, tells you who’s calling and why

Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, has launched Truecaller Assistant in Australia. The Assistant feature is an innovation that leverages machine learning to create the most helpful call-screening solution available on the planet.

Truecaller Assistant is a customizable, interactive, digital receptionist that empowers users to answer important calls and avoid unwanted ones. Assistant responds within a second and understands caller requests with >90% accuracy. You can see a live transcription of what the caller is saying, so you know who they are and why they’re calling. Then you can decide if you want to take over the call, mark it as spam, or ask the caller for more information with the tap of a button.

“Assistant is a game changer for the global market because it does so much more than simply block robocalls. Until now, you had to make a split-second decision as to whether you think a call is important,” said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO at Truecaller. “Assistant focuses on what the caller is saying to filter out the robocalls and spam so you know whether the call is worth your time or not.”

Truecaller Assistant is available on a free 14-day trial, after which subscribers can add Assistant as part of Truecaller Premium. The service is being launched in a phased manner in Australia today, with more markets and languages soon to follow.

“We created Assistant because spam and scams have increased so much that users worldwide are overcorrecting and simply not answering their phones at all,” said Raphael Mimoun, Cloud Telephony Product Director at Truecaller. “Assistant leverages technology that other solutions lack, so it becomes more clear which calls you want to engage with and which you may want to ignore.”

Learn more about how easy it is to have Truecaller Assistant field your calls, so you can engage with the calls you want and avoid scams and spam. Download additional press assets here.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 350 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October, 2021. Visit truecaller.com for more information.

