NEW YORK — The New York Times' Strands word search reached a milestone on Saturday with its 1,000th puzzle, and the theme offers players a trip back in time.

The New York Times Strands puzzle for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, is No. 1,000, with the theme "Feeling nostalgic" and a hint pointing to the era of grunge and The Macarena. newsminimalist

Hints For Strands No. 1,000

These hints go from gentle to direct:

Theme clue: The clue on the board is "Feeling nostalgic". Every theme word fits it. dailydigest How many words: There are 5 theme words, plus the spangram, which touches two opposite sides of the board. dailydigest Word lengths: The theme words have 7, 7, 7, 7 and 8 letters. dailydigest Spangram length: The spangram has 12 letters and starts with N. dailydigest Spangram position: First side: left, 1st row; last side: right, 4th row. techradar

Players who get stuck can unlock in-game hints by finding non-theme words. Clue words used to unlock in-game hints included SITE, DOOR, RATS, STAR, RENT, STAG, HATS, CITY, DEEM, and MEDS. newsminimalist

Spoiler Warning: Today's Strands Answers

The answers to Strands No. 1,000 are:

Spangram: NINETIESSHOW Theme words: BLOSSOM, CHARMED, FELICITY, FRIENDS, RUGRATS tryhardguides

These words reference popular 1990s television shows, matching the nostalgic theme. newsminimalist

About The Shows

The puzzle draws on a mix of 1990s television. "Friends" became one of the most-watched sitcoms of its era. "Blossom" was a family sitcom, "Charmed" a supernatural drama about three sister witches, "Felicity" a college drama, and "Rugrats" an animated Nickelodeon series about a group of toddlers.

FRIENDS and RUGRATS are usually the first words most players spot. FELICITY, the longest theme word, may take more time to trace on the board. wazzuptechph

Yesterday's Answers

For players catching up, Friday's puzzle had the spangram TIMEOFF, with the theme words BREAK, HIATUS, HOLIDAY, PAUSE, RECESS, REST, VACATION. wazzuptechph

Tips For Solving Strands

Strands rewards players who scan the board for patterns. Some suggestions:

Look for uncommon letters. Letters such as Y, F and G can point to the start or end of theme words. Find the spangram early. Once it is identified, the remaining theme words usually become easier to spot, because the spangram divides the board. Use hints wisely. Every three non-theme words found unlocks a hint that highlights the letters of a theme word. Remember every letter counts. Each letter on the board belongs to exactly one answer, so leftover letters can show what is still missing.

How Strands Works

Strands asks players to find theme words hidden in a grid of letters. Words can connect in any direction, including diagonally, and the spangram stretches across the board from one side to the other.

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone, so some players are always solving a different day's puzzle than others. gamebastion

The 1,000th edition marks a milestone for one of the newest games in the Times' lineup, which also includes Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword.