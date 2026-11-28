NEW YORK — Saturday's New York Times Connections puzzle mixes everyday words with a casino theme. A few double-meaning tiles could lead players to make early mistakes.

Connections No. 1,266 for Saturday, Nov. 28, asks players to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Today's groups use shared meanings, familiar images, and phrases formed by adding the same word in front.

Today's 16 Words

The 16 words are: BAR, BELL, BLAST, BORDER, CHERRY, DARN, FOOD, FUDGE, HEM, MATE, MUSIC, NUTS, PATCH, RIM, SEVEN, SKIRT.

Hints For Each Group

The hints are listed in color order, from easiest to hardest:

Yellow: Today's yellow category relates to ways to express frustration. Green: Today's green category relates to the outermost part. Blue: Today's blue category relates to familiar images you might spot while in Las Vegas. Purple: Today's purple category relates to words that can follow the same phrase starter.

Watch Out For Red Herrings

Several words fit more than one group. BLAST, SKIRT, and BAR have more than one meaning. SKIRT can be clothing or a verb meaning to go around an edge. BAR could be a place to drink or a symbol on a slot machine. FUDGE and CHERRY might also suggest a food group, which could trip up players looking for desserts.

Spoiler Warning: Today's Connections Answers

Here are the four groups:

Yellow — Mild Oaths: BLAST, DARN, FUDGE, NUTS Green — Edge: BORDER, HEM, RIM, SKIRT Blue — Symbols On A Slot Machine: BAR, BELL, CHERRY, SEVEN Purple — Soul ___: FOOD, MATE, MUSIC, PATCH

Breaking Down The Groups

The yellow group uses gentle substitutes for stronger language, words people might say after stubbing a toe or dropping something.

The green group gathers words for the outer boundary of something. A hem is the edge of fabric, a rim is the edge of a cup or wheel, and to skirt something means to go around its edge.

The blue group draws on the classic look of slot machines, where bars, bells, cherries and sevens have long been standard reel symbols.

The purple group, typically the hardest, uses a hidden word. Adding "soul" in front gives soul food, soul mate, soul music and soul patch, a small tuft of facial hair below the lower lip.

Tips For Solving Connections

Experienced players suggest a few strategies:

Start with the most obvious group, but double-check. A group of five possible words usually means one belongs elsewhere. Look for hidden words. Purple groups often rely on a word that can go before or after each answer. Say words out loud. Hearing a word can bring out other meanings or phrases. Shuffle the board. Rearranging tiles can help break assumptions about which words belong together.

How Connections Works

Connections is a web-based daily puzzle created by The New York Times in 2023. The daily puzzles are written by the NYT's crossword editor, Wyna Liu. Players are allowed up to four mistakes, and the groups go from yellow, the easiest, to purple, the hardest.

A new Connections puzzle is released at midnight local time.