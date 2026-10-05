Netflix opened October with a catalogue dump heavy on thrillers, horror and older studio hits, then keeps adding films through the month. Schedules slip, and libraries differ by country. These ten are among the titles U.S. listings and trade roundups have placed on the service in October 2026.

Psycho, Oct. 1. Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 film is the cleanest start to a Halloween month. Anthony Perkins plays Norman Bates, the motel clerk whose mother is not what she seems. Janet Leigh's shower scene is still the reference point for screen violence edited rather than shown. It is 109 minutes and it does not date the way later slashers do.

The Sixth Sense, Oct. 1. M. Night Shyamalan's 1999 drama put Haley Joel Osment opposite Bruce Willis as a boy who sees the dead and a psychologist who cannot close the case. The ending is famous enough that the film now plays as a character piece. It still works if you already know the turn.

The Prestige, Oct. 1. Christopher Nolan's 2006 rivalry picture sets Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale against each other as Victorian magicians who stop pretending the tricks are tricks. Scarlett Johansson and Michael Caine fill out a cast that treats obsession as the plot. It is the Nolan film that did not become a franchise.

The Menu, Oct. 1. Mark Mylod's 2022 satire sends wealthy diners to a remote restaurant where Ralph Fiennes has planned a meal they will not survive intact. Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and John Leguizamo play guests who thought they had bought exclusivity. It is a horror comedy about service, not a cooking show.

Call Me by Your Name, Oct. 1. Luca Guadagnino's 2017 adaptation of André Aciman's novel follows Timothée Chalamet's teenager through a summer in 1980s Italy after Armie Hammer's graduate student arrives. James Ivory wrote the script. It is a romance with a specific place and a specific age, not a general coming-of-age template.

Moonlight, Oct. 1. Barry Jenkins's 2016 film, from Tarell Alvin McCraney's story, follows a Black boy in Miami across three chapters into adulthood. It won the best-picture Oscar. The draw in 2026 is the same as it was then: a small film that does not explain its characters to the camera.

The Bourne Identity, Oct. 1. Doug Liman's 2002 film drops Matt Damon into a Mediterranean port with no name and a bank account in Zurich. The hand-to-hand fights reset studio action for a decade. Netflix listings also include later Bourne titles, including The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy and Jason Bourne, if one film is not enough.

Ad Astra, Oct. 1. James Gray's 2019 space drama sends Brad Pitt toward Neptune after his astronaut father, Tommy Lee Jones, to find the source of power surges hitting Earth. It is quieter than a franchise launch and more interested in the trip than the threat. Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland appear in smaller roles.

Heat, Oct. 16. Michael Mann's 1995 crime film is the one critics and roundups have flagged for mid-month. Al Pacino's detective and Robert De Niro's thief share a coffee and then a street in Los Angeles. The downtown shootout is the set piece. The runtime is close to three hours, which is the point: Mann treats a heist as a workday.

Gladiator, Oct. 21. Ridley Scott's 2000 epic puts Russell Crowe's general in the arena after Joaquin Phoenix's emperor kills his family and seizes Rome. It won best picture. A sequel exists; this is the film that still carries the line about being entertained.

Other October arrivals are worth knowing and easier to skip or save. The full Twilight saga, Crimson Peak, Evil Dead, Friday the 13th, Hush, Love Actually and The Devil Wears Prada are on Oct. 1 lists. Florence Pugh is in East of Eden, Zoe Kazan's Steinbeck adaptation, but that is a limited series, not a movie. Lorne, a documentary on Lorne Michaels, is dated Oct. 5.

None of these ten is a Netflix original premiere. They are library films the service has licensed for the month, which means they can leave. If the aim is one sitting, Psycho or The Prestige is the tighter night. If the aim is a weekend, Heat and Gladiator are the long ones. The rest of the October shelf is horror filler around them.