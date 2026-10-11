TUCSON, Ariz. — A man who was briefly detained and questioned in February in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been arrested on unrelated weapons and drug charges, according to court records.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody Sept. 30 in Arizona. Authorities have not publicly linked the new charges to the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance, and the arrest does not indicate that investigators have identified a suspect in the case.

The Associated Press is not naming the man because he has not been charged in connection with Guthrie's disappearance.

The new charges

According to court records, the arrest followed an encounter involving probation officers and Pima County sheriff's deputies. Officers found two firearms inside a gun case, along with a white plastic bag containing a powdery substance that later tested positive for crack cocaine, the records said.

The man was booked on one count of misconduct involving weapons and one count of possession of a narcotic drug. Sheriff's department inmate records listed his bond at $2,500.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

February detention

The man first drew public attention on Feb. 13, when Pima County sheriff's deputies and FBI agents converged on the parking lot of a Culver's restaurant. Authorities detained him and towed a gray Range Rover from the scene as part of their inquiries.

The sheriff's department described him at the time as a "person of interest" in the case. A department spokesperson said he was "cooperative," and he was later released without being arrested in connection with Guthrie's disappearance.

The same night, investigators also detained and released a delivery worker from Rio Rico, Arizona, after agents searched his home under a warrant. The delivery worker later told reporters he did not understand why authorities were interested in him, saying he had not heard of the case and did not know who Savannah Guthrie was.

Neither detention led to a publicly confirmed arrest in connection with what investigators have described as an abduction.

An abduction that remains unsolved

Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on Jan. 31. Her absence was reported the following day after a friend alerted family members that she had not joined a virtual church service.

Investigators have said they determined she was abducted.

Home security cameras captured grainy black-and-white footage of a masked man at Guthrie's front door. Authorities said the man wore a jacket and a holster containing what appeared to be a gun. The images became central to the public search for information.

The case has drawn extensive law enforcement resources, including assistance from the FBI, as investigators pursued leads across southern Arizona. Guthrie's family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her safe return.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have repeatedly appealed publicly for information, urging anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward.

Ransom notes and scam warnings

The investigation has been complicated by a series of ransom communications and false claims.

In July, the sheriff's department released details of an initial ransom note that demanded payment. A second note claimed Guthrie had died, though that claim has not been confirmed.

In late September, investigators reviewed a newly reported ransom note sent by text message and later determined it was not credible.

On Sept. 29, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a Facebook post that the investigation remained active and ongoing. He also warned that scammers might try to exploit the case and urged the public to be cautious.

Experts say high-profile disappearances often attract hoaxes and fraud attempts, which can divert investigators' time and resources while adding to the distress of victims' families.

Sheriff remains confident

Despite the lack of a public breakthrough, Nanos has said he believes the case will eventually be solved. Investigators have continued to process digital and DNA evidence in the case.

"I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case," Nanos told Tucson station KOLD earlier this year. "And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial."

He has described the forensic work as slow but necessary, saying that laboratory testing of digital and biological evidence takes time.

Speculation and misinformation

The case has generated intense public interest and widespread online speculation, including unverified theories about who may be responsible. Authorities have cautioned against drawing conclusions from rumors or social media posts.

The arrest of the man previously detained in February is likely to fuel further speculation. But court records show the charges involve weapons and narcotics allegations only, and authorities have not said whether the arrest has any bearing on the investigation.

The sheriff's department did not immediately say whether investigators planned to question him again about Guthrie's disappearance.

Investigation continues

Nearly nine months after Guthrie disappeared, the investigation remains open. Authorities continue to ask anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.

Investigators have stressed that even small details could prove important, and they have encouraged people who may have seen something unusual in the Catalina Foothills area around the time of Guthrie's disappearance to come forward.