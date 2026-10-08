Tropical Storm Isaias Forms in Gulf, Expected to Rapidly Strengthen Into Hurricane Ahead of Weekend Landfall

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Gulf on Wednesday and is expected to rapidly strengthen into the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season, threatening the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle with storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rain by late Friday or early Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center said Isaias could become a hurricane as soon as Thursday and strengthen to at least a Category 2 storm over the central Gulf by Friday. Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of the northern Gulf Coast later Wednesday.

The center warned of "an increasing risk of dangerous wind and storm surge impacts along portions of the northern Gulf Coast," adding that flooding from heavy rainfall will also be possible.

Where the storm is now

As of the hurricane center's early Wednesday advisory, Isaias was located about 285 miles west of Progreso, Mexico, and about 500 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving east-northeast at about 8 mph.

The storm developed from a system that forecasters had tracked in the southwestern Gulf near Mexico's eastern coast. The hurricane center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Nine on Tuesday before it strengthened into a named storm.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect early Wednesday. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters were scheduled to fly into the storm Wednesday to gather data.

Isaias is the ninth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Expected track

Forecasters expect Isaias to continue moving east-northeast Wednesday before turning toward the northeast and then north Thursday and Friday. The storm is forecast to pass north of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula on Thursday and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

The hurricane center's initial projections show the center of the storm could come ashore anywhere between eastern Louisiana and the western Florida Panhandle. Computer model forecasts show landfall possible from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle by late Friday or early Saturday, according to The Weather Channel.

After landfall, Isaias is expected to push far inland across the Southeast.

Forecasters cautioned that uncertainty remains about both the storm's exact path and its speed, which is typical several days before landfall.

How strong it could get

Warm Gulf waters, with temperatures well into the 80s, are expected to fuel rapid intensification over the next day or so.

The latest forecast calls for Isaias to reach maximum sustained winds of around 110 mph by Friday morning over the central Gulf, according to WBRC-TV in Birmingham, Alabama, citing hurricane center data. That would make it a strong Category 2 hurricane, just below the 111 mph threshold for a major Category 3 storm.

However, forecasters said strong wind shear, caused by a jet stream that has sagged unusually far south, could limit the storm's strength. Wind shear is hostile to tropical systems and can tilt or weaken them.

Because shear is expected to increase as Isaias moves north, some weakening is possible before landfall. For now, a Category 2 hurricane is the most likely intensity near landfall, according to The Weather Channel.

Threats along the coast and inland

The most significant impacts are expected along and east of the storm's path. That includes storm surge flooding, strong winds and isolated tornadoes near the Gulf Coast before and after landfall.

"The most likely area to see tornadoes will be to the east of the center of circulation," AccuWeather lead hurricane meteorologist Alex DaSilva said. "We also expect storm surge to occur near where the storm makes landfall."

Heavy rain could arrive along the Gulf Coast as soon as Friday before spreading far inland through the weekend. Most areas in the storm's path could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated totals of up to 10 inches.

Flooding rainfall is possible across much of the Southeast and the Appalachians, and possibly parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic, this weekend. Forecasters said cities including New Orleans, Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina, could see flooding.

In Alabama, WBRC declared First Alert Weather Days from Friday afternoon into Saturday for the potential of heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

Emergency preparations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 25 counties that could be affected by the storm.

Residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida are urged to monitor forecasts, review hurricane plans and prepare for power outages that could last several hours or several days.

Officials also warn people across the Southeast to watch for flash flooding this weekend, avoid flood-prone areas and never drive through flooded roads.

A quiet season, but a late threat

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has been one of the quietest in years, with a strong El Niño pattern producing wind shear that has torn apart many developing storms. Isaias would be the season's first hurricane.

Still, several tropical storms have affected the Gulf Coast this year. Tropical Storm Arthur, which made landfall in Texas in June, dumped 37.53 inches of rain on Alexandria, Louisiana, according to The Weather Channel, setting a record for rainfall from an Atlantic tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Bertha struck southeastern Louisiana in July, and Tropical Storm Edouard made landfall on Sept. 1 with winds of about 60 mph.

Forecasters noted that strong hurricanes have formed during past El Niño seasons, and that it only takes a brief window of lower wind shear for a storm to intensify.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

The hurricane center will issue updated advisories throughout the day. Coastal watches and warnings are expected later Wednesday, and residents should be ready to act quickly if evacuation orders are issued.