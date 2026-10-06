CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, made one of the more unusual traffic stops in recent memory when officers pulled over two men who were cruising down a busy city street on a couch.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers stopped the men late last month as they traveled along South Tryon Street on a small love seat balanced across two electric Lime scooters.

"Well, this was certainly a first... our EDU Officers encountered quite the situation this weekend when they stopped two gentlemen traveling down S. Tryon Street on a couch... Yes, an actual couch. We had questions too," the department wrote in a social media post on Oct. 1.

The post included a photo of the makeshift vehicle, showing a two-seat love seat resting on top of the two rental scooters. Because the couch spanned both scooters, both men were needed to steer it, according to reports.

Police urge safety

While the department used humor to share the story, officers also used the moment to remind the public about road safety.

"While we appreciate the creativity, we do have to remind everyone: no matter what you're 'driving' (using that term extremely loosely), please think about safety first," police wrote.

The department posed a series of questions for anyone considering a similar ride.

"Ask yourself: Should this be on a road... with actual cars... will the sheer shock of seeing this on the road cause other drivers to lose focus and drive unsafely?" police wrote. "If the answer feels even slightly like 'yes,' maybe rethink the ride."

Police closed the post with a lighthearted suggestion.

"As a rule — probably best to leave the mobile furniture displays to IKEA," the department said.

Questions remain

Police did not identify the two men or say whether either was cited or charged. The department also did not say exactly where along South Tryon Street the stop took place, how fast the couch was traveling or how long the men had been riding before officers spotted them.

It was also not clear where the couch came from or whether the men were transporting it somewhere or simply riding it for fun.

South Tryon Street is one of Charlotte's main roads, running through the city's uptown business district and into neighborhoods to the south. The corridor includes busy stretches lined with restaurants, bars and entertainment venues that draw large crowds on weekends.

Nightlife safety unit

The stop was made by officers from the department's Entertainment District Unit, known as the EDU.

The unit was established in 2025 to enhance nightlife safety, with a focus on preventing violent crime near bars, nightclubs and sports and entertainment venues, according to the department.

Officers in the unit typically patrol busy areas during evenings and weekends, when crowds gather in the city's entertainment districts. A motorized couch, however, was likely not among the situations they expected to encounter.

Social media reacts

The department's post quickly spread online, drawing a flood of jokes and reactions from social media users.

"Truly couch surfing," one commenter, Erin Thomen DiCola, wrote.

Another commenter, Conrad Habermann, offered a furniture-themed pun: "Cops: 'Pull over!' Scooters: 'No, it's a pullout.'"

Others compared the contraption to video games. "We really got the driving couch from Battlefield Hardline before GTA 6," one commenter wrote on Instagram, referring to a 2015 shooter game that featured a drivable couch and the long-awaited next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series.

Some users called the creation an example of "American ingenuity," while several said they wished there was video of the couch in motion. Only a photo of the stopped couch has been shared publicly.

Scooter rules

Electric scooters have become a common sight in Charlotte and many other U.S. cities, where companies such as Lime offer rentals through smartphone apps.

Riders are typically expected to follow traffic laws, and scooter companies generally limit use to one rider per scooter. Lime's rider rules prohibit carrying passengers and urge users to ride safely and follow local traffic regulations.

Charlotte has its own rules governing shared scooters, including requirements about where they can be ridden and parked.

Safety experts say scooters can be dangerous when riders lose balance or ride in heavy traffic. Adding a heavy, unstable load such as a couch could make the scooters harder to control and more likely to tip, while also distracting other drivers.

Not the first odd ride

Police departments across the country have increasingly used social media to share unusual encounters, often with a humorous tone, as a way to engage with the public and deliver safety messages.

Over the years, officers in various states have stopped people riding motorized coolers, office chairs, lawn mowers and other unconventional vehicles on public roads.

Charlotte police said the couch stop was a first for the department.

The bottom line

While no one appears to have been hurt, police stressed that the stunt carried real risks, both for the riders and for drivers who might have been startled by the sight of a couch rolling down the road.

For now, the identities of the couch riders, and the fate of their unusual vehicle, remain a mystery.

The department's message to anyone tempted to try something similar was simple: put safety first, and leave the furniture at home.