SEOUL, South Korea — Japan and South Korea have delivered two of the world's most spectacular stock market rallies in 2026, powered by a global boom in artificial intelligence and semiconductor demand. But as both markets stumble from record territory, investors are asking which offers the better opportunity for the rest of the year and beyond.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI has been the bigger winner by far. Japan's Nikkei 225, however, has offered a steadier ride, broader exposure and fewer wild swings.

Two record-breaking rallies

The KOSPI has nearly doubled over the past year. The index began 2026 by crossing 4,300 for the first time on the first trading day of the year and climbed above 7,000 by late September, according to Korea Exchange data.

On Thursday, the index closed at 6,625.93, down 2.62%, its third straight losing session, as foreign and institutional investors each sold a net 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) of shares. Even after the pullback, the KOSPI remains up more than 50% this year and about 88% higher than a year ago.

Japan's Nikkei 225 has also soared, breaking above 70,000 for the first time in three months earlier this week. The index ended Wednesday at 70,035.71, sharply higher than the roughly 50,000 level where it finished 2025.

Both rallies have been driven heavily by chipmakers and companies tied to the AI supply chain.

Korea: Concentrated chip power

South Korea's market is dominated by two companies, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which together account for a large share of the KOSPI's market value.

That concentration has supercharged gains during the AI memory-chip boom. On Thursday, Samsung reported preliminary third-quarter operating profit of 107.4 trillion won, up 782.5% from a year earlier, on revenue of 195 trillion won. It was the first time a South Korean company had posted quarterly operating profit above 100 trillion won.

SK Hynix, the leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory used in Nvidia's AI processors, holds about 58% of the HBM market and posted a 76% operating margin in its latest quarter. Despite its surge, the stock has traded at less than four times forward earnings, making it one of the cheapest major AI stocks on a valuation basis.

Yet Thursday's selloff showed the risks of that concentration. The KOSPI fell despite Samsung's record results, with financial, transportation, pharmaceutical and retail shares among the biggest decliners. Some analysts have raised concerns about whether the memory-chip earnings boom can be sustained.

Han Ji-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said the market was likely to remain volatile as investors digested Samsung's results alongside holiday- and options expiry-related trading flows.

Japan: Broader and steadier

The Nikkei 225 offers more diversified exposure, including automakers, banks, trading houses, consumer brands and industrial companies, along with chip-equipment giants.

Leading stocks include chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which hit a record high this week, and Tokyo Electron, one of the world's largest semiconductor equipment makers. Banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group have benefited from rising interest rates, while companies such as Sony and Toyota provide exposure to entertainment and global manufacturing.

Japan has also benefited from years of corporate governance reforms pushed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which has pressured companies to boost returns to shareholders through higher dividends and share buybacks.

Still, Japanese stocks face their own risks. The Bank of Japan is gradually raising interest rates, and a rising yen could hurt exporters' profits. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said this week: "We intend to continue raising the policy interest rate." Markets see only about a 25% chance of a hike in October.

The yen has traded near 158 per U.S. dollar, a weak level that has boosted exporters' earnings but raised concerns about inflation.

Shared risks

Both markets are exposed to the same global headwinds.

Brent crude oil climbed back above $100 a barrel this week amid attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, raising concerns about inflation in both energy-importing countries.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields, which hit a 24-year high this week, and fears that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates again have also weighed on stocks across Asia.

Any slowdown in AI spending by major U.S. technology companies would likely hit both markets hard, given their heavy reliance on semiconductor stocks.

How they compare

For investors weighing the two markets, several key differences stand out:

Growth potential: The KOSPI has delivered far stronger returns over the past year, driven by its heavy exposure to memory chips. Investors who expect the AI boom to continue may see more upside in Korea.

Volatility: Korean stocks have swung more sharply, with daily moves of 2% to 3% becoming common in recent weeks. The KOSPI's 52-week range has been extremely wide.

Diversification: The Nikkei offers broader exposure across industries, reducing reliance on a single sector.

Valuations: Korean stocks have historically traded at a discount to global peers, a phenomenon known as the "Korea discount," attributed partly to weak corporate governance and family-controlled conglomerates. The government's "Value-up" program aims to narrow that gap.

Currency: Foreign investors in both markets face exchange-rate risk from movements in the won and the yen.

The bottom line

Neither market is clearly better for every investor.

The KOSPI may appeal to investors seeking higher potential returns and willing to accept larger swings tied closely to the global memory-chip cycle. The Nikkei may suit those seeking broader, more stable exposure to Asia's largest developed economy.

Some investors choose to hold both, capturing Korea's chip-driven growth along with Japan's diversified corporate base.

Key upcoming events include SK Hynix's earnings on Oct. 27, Samsung's full third-quarter results later this month and the Bank of Japan's next policy meeting.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Investors should consider their own goals and risk tolerance and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.